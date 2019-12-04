Tesco Fresh Whole Turkey Large 6kg-7.49kg Serves 15-18

- Energy582kJ 137kcal7%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 466kJ / 110kcal
Product Description
- Fresh Class A whole turkey with giblets, excluding gizzard.
This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
- From British farms Carefully selected from trusted farms Our British turkeys are carefully selected and reared to a high standard of welfare by our trusted farmers.
Information
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Use by: see label on front of pack Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 25 - 45 hours in the refirgerator Ensure the bird is completely defrosted by checking there are no ice crystals in the body cavity and that the legs are flexible. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines opposite. Keep refrigerated below 4ºC. Once opened, use immediately. Store turkey in its packaging at the bottom or the refrigerator until required.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 180, 150, 4
Pre-heat oven to 180°C / Fan 150°C / Gas 4. Place the turkey in a roasting tin and rub the skin with oil or butter (optional). Cook, uncovered, in the centre of a pre-heated oven. After 1 hour, cover loosely with kitchen foil, ensuring foil is tucked under edges of roasting tin to keep moisture in. Return to oven and continue cooking. Baste turkey occasionally during cooking process (typically 2-4 times depending on the size of the turkey). Poultry is cooked if the juices run clear when the deepest part of turkey breast and leg are pierced with a thin skewer. If the juices are pink, continue cooking for a further 15 minutes and retest. Repeat every 15 minutes until juices run clear. After cooking time, cover with foil and allow to rest for 30 minutes before carving.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for oven cooking from frozen.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Cooking Precautions
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
Produce of
Origin UK
Preparation and Usage
Oven cook from chilled only.
Remove outer packaging and drip pad.
Prior to cooking, check neck and body cavities and remove giblet pack.
If stuffing is required, it is recommended that this is cooked separately.
Number of uses
7-22 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product will contain bones..Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping board and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..
Recycling info
Bag. Recycle With Bags At Larger Stores Pad. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 125g
|Energy
|466kJ / 110kcal
|582kJ / 137kcal
|Fat
|1.1g
|1.4g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|0.4g
|0.5g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|24.6g
|30.8g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product will contain bones..Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping board and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..
