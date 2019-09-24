Tesco Basted Whole Turkey Extra Large 7.5kg-9kg Serves 19-22

- Energy585kJ 139kcal7%
- Fat3.1g4%
- Saturates0.9g5%
- Sugars0.4g0%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 468kJ / 111kcal
Product Description
- Fresh Class A whole turkey, basted with turkey stock and added water, with giblets, excluding gizzard.
- Fresh Basted Whole Turkey with Giblets, carefully selected from trusted farms. Stock basted for extra succulence and flavour. For those who like a traditional Christmas, nothing beats a classic whole turkey served with all the festive trimmings. With succulent breast and dark flavoursome thigh meat, this whole turkey makes a delicious centrepiece for any festive table and is a great value option for family get togethers. Like all our turkeys it is quality assured and sourced from Tesco approved farms that meet strict welfare standards. Turn leftovers into tasty sandwiches and use turkey giblets to make sumptuous gravy.
- Fresh Basted Whole Turkey with Giblets, carefully selected from trusted farms. Stock basted for extra succulence and flavour. For those who like a traditional Christmas, nothing beats a classic whole turkey served with all the festive trimmings. With succulent breast and dark flavoursome thigh meat, this whole turkey makes a delicious centrepiece for any festive table and is a great value option for family get togethers. Like all our turkeys it is quality assured and sourced from Tesco approved farms that meet strict welfare standards. Turn leftovers into tasty sandwiches and use turkey giblets to make sumptuous gravy..
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Turkey (93%), Water, Stock Baste [Turkey Extract, Mushroom, Kelp, Star Anise], Maize Starch, Salt, Brown Sugar, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).
Storage
Defrost thoroughly for 45 - 60hrs Medium / 60 - 75hrs Large / 75 - 90hrs Ex-Large in the refrigerator Ensure the bird is completely defrosted by checking there are no ice crystals in the body cavity and the legs are flexible Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Use by: see front of pack. Store covered at the bottom of the fridge.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 180°C, 150°C, 4
Time: For calculated cooking time see label on front of bag.
180°C / Fan 150°C / Gas 4. Oven cooked from chilled only. Remove outer packaging and drip pad. Prior to cooking check neck and body cavity and remove giblet(s). If stuffing is required, it is recommended that this is cooked separately. No need to wash poultry before cooking. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat. Pre-heat oven. Place the turkey in a roasting tin and rub the skin with oil or butter (optional). Cook, uncovered, in the centre of a pre-heated oven. After 1 hour, cover loosely with kitchen foil, ensuring foil is tucked under edges of roasting tin to keep moisture in. Return to oven and continue cooking. Baste turkey occasionally during cooking process (typically 2-4 times depending on the size of the turkey). Poultry is cooked if the juices run clear when the deepest part of the turkey breast and leg are pierced with a thin skewer. If juices are pink, continue cooking for a further 15 minutes and retest. After cooking time, cover with foil and allow to rest for 30 minutes before carving (see www.tesco.com for carving instructions).
Microwave
Instructions: Step: N/A,
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: Step: N/A,
Hob
Instructions: N/A
Cooking Precautions
- Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
- Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Origin Republic of Ireland, Packed in Republic of Ireland
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping board and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..Caution: This product will contain bones..
Recycling info
Bag. Recycle With Bags At Larger Stores Pad. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 125g
|Energy
|468kJ / 111kcal
|585kJ / 139kcal
|Fat
|2.5g
|3.1g
|Saturates
|0.7g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|0.9g
|1.1g
|Sugars
|0.3g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|0.4g
|0.5g
|Protein
|21.0g
|26.3g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping board and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..Caution: This product will contain bones..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019