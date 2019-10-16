By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
N-Gine Energy Drink Blue 250Ml

N-Gine Energy Drink Blue 250Ml
£ 0.50
£0.20/100ml

Product Description

  • Carbonated energy drink
  • Comestible product with a special nutritional use for people exposed to physical and mental effort.

FoodCare™ Group because we care

  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid and Sodium Citrates, Carbon Dioxide, Taurine (0, 4%), Aroma, Caffeine (0, 03%), Colourings: E 150d, Riboflavins, Vitamins: Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12

Storage

Keep in a dry and cool place. Do not freeze.Best before: for the date see the bottom.

Produce of

Manufactured in Poland

Warnings

  • High caffeine content. Not recommended for children or pregnant or breast - feeding women (32mg/100ml).

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • FoodCare Sp.,z.o.o.,
  • ul. Spokojna 4,
  • 32-080 Zabierzow.

Return to

  • FoodCare Sp. z.o.o.,
  • ul. Spokojna 4,
  • 32-080 Zabierzow.

Net Contents

250ml

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml
Energy 186 kJ/44 kcal
Fat 0 g
of which saturated fatty acids0 g
Carbohydrate 10,3 g
of which sugars 10,3 g
Protein 0 g
Salt 0,2 g
Niacin 7,0 mg (44%*)
Pantothenic acid 1,98 mg (33%*)
Vitamin B6 1,4 mg (100%*)
Vitamin B12 0,5 µg (20%*)
Vitamins:-
* Nutrient Reference Values-

Safety information

View more safety information

High caffeine content. Not recommended for children or pregnant or breast - feeding women (32mg/100ml).

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

This contains Aspartame according to the ingredien

1 stars

This contains Aspartame according to the ingredients on the can, however the ingredients listed on Tesco.com and other websites don't seem to mention this...best avoided!

