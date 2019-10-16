N-Gine Energy Drink Blue 250Ml

This contains Aspartame according to the ingredien
This contains Aspartame according to the ingredients on the can, however the ingredients listed on Tesco.com and other websites don't seem to mention this...best avoided!
Water, Sugar, Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid and Sodium Citrates, Carbon Dioxide, Taurine (0, 4%), Aroma, Caffeine (0, 03%), Colourings: E 150d, Riboflavins, Vitamins: Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12
Keep in a dry and cool place. Do not freeze.Best before: for the date see the bottom.
Manufactured in Poland
Packing. Recyclable
250ml
|Typical Values
|100ml
|Energy
|186 kJ/44 kcal
|Fat
|0 g
|of which saturated fatty acids
|0 g
|Carbohydrate
|10,3 g
|of which sugars
|10,3 g
|Protein
|0 g
|Salt
|0,2 g
|Niacin
|7,0 mg (44%*)
|Pantothenic acid
|1,98 mg (33%*)
|Vitamin B6
|1,4 mg (100%*)
|Vitamin B12
|0,5 µg (20%*)
|Vitamins:
|-
|* Nutrient Reference Values
|-
High caffeine content. Not recommended for children or pregnant or breast - feeding women (32mg/100ml).
