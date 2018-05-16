New
Happy Egg Co Large Free Range Eggs 10 Pack
Product Description
- Happy Egg Co Large Free Range Eggs 10 Pack
- More information & recipe ideas at www.thehappyegg.co.uk
- At the happy egg co. we are dedicated to happy, and that is why all our hens live on the best British farms with the highest of standards. We believe that Happy Hens Lay Tasty Eggs!
- Our girls are fed on a natural diet rich in Vitamin D, which means 2 Large happy eggs naturally contain 95% of your daily need*, essential for growing and maintaining strong bones!
- * Based on 2 average large eggs (68g per egg). Research conducted in conjunction with Newcastle University.
- At The Happy Egg Co. All our hens live on the best British farms with the highest of standards. We believe that Happy Hens Lay Tasty Eggs!
- Happy eggs are Class A, British and Free-Range eggs
- Rich in vitamin D
- Naturally high in protein
Information
Storage
Keep happy eggs refrigerated after purchase to maintain freshness.
Number of uses
10 eggs per pack = 5 servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recyclable
Name and address
- Packed for:
- The Happy Egg Co.,
- North Scarle,
- Lincs,
- LN6 9HA.
Return to
- The Happy Egg Co.,
- North Scarle,
- Lincs,
- LN6 9HA.
- To find out more visit www.thehappyegg.co.uk or contactus@thehappyeggco.uk
Net Contents
10 x Eggs
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving (2 Large Eggs)
|Energy
|547 kJ/131kcal
|648 kJ/154kcal
|Fat
|9.0g
|10.6g
|of which saturates
|2.5g
|3.0g
|Carbohydrate
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|of which sugars
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|12.6g
|15.0g
|Salt
|0.385g
|0.46g
|Vitamin D
|4μg 80% RI*
|4.74μg 95% RI*
|*RI = reference intake
