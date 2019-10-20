By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Fine Cut Lemon & Lime Marmalade 454G

4.5(10)Write a review
£ 0.60
£0.13/100g
One tablespoon (15g)
  • Energy172kJ 40kcal
    2%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars7.0g
    8%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1146kJ / 270kcal

Product Description

  • Fine cut lemon and lime marmalade.
  • Tesco Fine Cut Lemon & Lime Marmalade MEDITERRANEAN LEMON Made with zesty peel for contrast in every bite
  • Pack size: 454g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Water, Lime Juice from Concentrate, Sugar, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Lemon Peel, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Lime Oil, Lemon Oil, Colour (Copper Chlorophyllin Complex).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 30 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

454g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy1146kJ / 270kcal172kJ / 40kcal
Fat0.1g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate67.0g10.0g
Sugars46.6g7.0g
Fibre0.1g0.0g
Protein0.1g0.0g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

10 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Great for Halloween

4 stars

Purchased to make a lemon & slime cake for Halloween - it's a wonderful colour for that.

Great taste great value.

5 stars

Great taste great value.

Definitely better than all the main brands.

5 stars

Tesco Fine Cut Lemon And Lime Marmalade is so delicious, I love this marmalade on toast of muffins in the morning, The tastes is so refreshing, It's definitely the best marmalade I've had, The price and quality are great and this is on my favourites list, Well done Tesco.

Love it !!!

5 stars

I absolutly love this!! I have it on toast and even add it to my cakes when I bake, it gives a little kick!!I cant tell the diffrence between this and other brands except its a bloomin sight cheaper...

Great taste great value

5 stars

Great usually have brand name but will buy this from now on

Delicious

5 stars

Very pleased

A different zing

4 stars

My wife hates orange marmalade but loves this one. Freshly sweet and zingy. Yum.

Lemon lime marmalade

1 stars

Bought this about a 3 weeks ago! Will not be buying again was disappointed nit enough zing in it for me

Great value ... and taste

5 stars

Used to buy a branded lemon and lime marmalade which was nice but sometimes a little expensive. Tried the Tesco own brand version and was very pleasantly surprised. We were already big fans of Tesco thick cut orange marmalade. Excellent value and as good as, if not better than, expensive ones.

lovely taste, sweet and tangy really good value

5 stars

lovely taste, sweet and tangy really good value

