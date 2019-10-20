Tesco Fine Cut Lemon & Lime Marmalade 454G

Great for Halloween
Purchased to make a lemon & slime cake for Halloween - it's a wonderful colour for that.
Great taste great value.
Definitely better than all the main brands.
Tesco Fine Cut Lemon And Lime Marmalade is so delicious, I love this marmalade on toast of muffins in the morning, The tastes is so refreshing, It's definitely the best marmalade I've had, The price and quality are great and this is on my favourites list, Well done Tesco.
Love it !!!
I absolutly love this!! I have it on toast and even add it to my cakes when I bake, it gives a little kick!!I cant tell the diffrence between this and other brands except its a bloomin sight cheaper...
Great usually have brand name but will buy this from now on
Delicious
Very pleased
A different zing
My wife hates orange marmalade but loves this one. Freshly sweet and zingy. Yum.
Lemon lime marmalade
Bought this about a 3 weeks ago! Will not be buying again was disappointed nit enough zing in it for me
Great value ... and taste
Used to buy a branded lemon and lime marmalade which was nice but sometimes a little expensive. Tried the Tesco own brand version and was very pleasantly surprised. We were already big fans of Tesco thick cut orange marmalade. Excellent value and as good as, if not better than, expensive ones.
lovely taste, sweet and tangy really good value
