Tesco Creme Caramel 6X100g

terrible. i found two pieces of white hair in this
Not so nice as Creme Maman which you have discontinued from your range.
best taste and value for money
really miss this good taste and vaue
Don't be expecting a cooked custard treat!
These are horrid. I bought them as a substitute because the website said that the Bonne Maman ones were not available, next time I'll go without. They are not a creme caramel (a baked custard with a caramel sauce) they are more like a blancmange (milk thickened with starch and/or seaweed extracts) so they are watery tasting and slimy (to me). I started having cremes caramel because the lactose in my lunchtime yoghurt was causing me horrible digestive problems, but the cooked milk in the cremes caramel was better for my digestive system. Since these are thickened with cornflour and carrageen, I have no idea what temperature the milk has been cooked at, and whether the lactose has been dealt with. So I'm waiting, with a little time bomb inside me, to see if I get cramps and violent diarrhea this afternoon! Won't be buying again.
Easy Dessert
One pot, one dessert, sorted! Easy and convenient, and delicious!
Too thin and slippery,a very economical version.
Thin and rather tasteless,. I would happily buy a Finest version if this was available.Normally buy Bon Mama,but like so many of your products this is not available this week.