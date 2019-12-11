By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Creme Caramel 6X100g

2.5(6)Write a review
Tesco Creme Caramel 6X100g
£ 1.10
£0.18/100g
One pot
  • Energy467kJ 110kcal
    6%
  • Fat1.6g
    2%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars19.3g
    21%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 467kJ / 110kcal

Product Description

  • A classic French dessert made with cream and caramel sauce.
  • Made in France Smooth set cream dessert drizzled with a sweet caramel sauce Our chefs crafted this recipe for a classic French dessert
  • Not to be sold separately
  • Pack size: 600g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Caramel (6%), Cream (Milk) (3.5%), Maize Starch, Natural (Flavouring), Gelling Agent (Carrageenan), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Salt, Milk Sugar, Milk Proteins, Colour (Beta-Carotene).

Caramel contains: Sugar, Water.

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezingKeep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in France

Preparation and Usage

  • To serve: remove lid, tip upside down into a small dish, remove the silver tab at the base of the pot to release the dessert and sauce. (Pull tab to release the crème caramel).

Number of uses

Contains 6 servings

Recycling info

Pot. Mixed Material not currently recycled Lid. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

6 x 100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pot (100g)
Energy467kJ / 110kcal467kJ / 110kcal
Fat1.6g1.6g
Saturates1.1g1.1g
Carbohydrate21.8g21.8g
Sugars19.3g19.3g
Fibre0g0g
Protein2.2g2.2g
Salt0.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

6 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

terrible. i found two pieces of white hair in this

1 stars

terrible. i found two pieces of white hair in this

Not so nice as Creme Maman which you have disconti

3 stars

Not so nice as Creme Maman which you have discontinued from your range.

best taste and value for money

4 stars

really miss this good taste and vaue

Don't be expecting a cooked custard treat!

1 stars

These are horrid. I bought them as a substitute because the website said that the Bonne Maman ones were not available, next time I'll go without. They are not a creme caramel (a baked custard with a caramel sauce) they are more like a blancmange (milk thickened with starch and/or seaweed extracts) so they are watery tasting and slimy (to me). I started having cremes caramel because the lactose in my lunchtime yoghurt was causing me horrible digestive problems, but the cooked milk in the cremes caramel was better for my digestive system. Since these are thickened with cornflour and carrageen, I have no idea what temperature the milk has been cooked at, and whether the lactose has been dealt with. So I'm waiting, with a little time bomb inside me, to see if I get cramps and violent diarrhea this afternoon! Won't be buying again.

Easy Dessert

5 stars

One pot, one dessert, sorted! Easy and convenient, and delicious!

Too thin and slippery,a very economical version.

2 stars

Thin and rather tasteless,. I would happily buy a Finest version if this was available.Normally buy Bon Mama,but like so many of your products this is not available this week.

