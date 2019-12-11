By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tassimo Milk Pods 16 Servings

image 1 of Tassimo Milk Pods 16 Servings
£ 4.00
£0.25/each

150 ml
  • Energy146 kJ 35 kcal
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 97kJ/

Product Description

  • Preparation of Ultra Filtered Milk Concentrate with Sugar.
  • More at tassimo.com
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Information

Ingredients

Ultrafiltered Milk Concentrate (84%), Water, Sugar (7, 6%), Salt, Acidity Regulator (E339)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Protect from light.

Name and address

  • Jacobs Douwe Egberts,
  • Oosterdoksstraat 80,
  • 1011 DK Amsterdam,
  • The Netherlands.

Return to

  • UK 0800 032 88 33
  • IE 1800 454 501
  • tassimo.com

Net Contents

16 x 21.5g

Nutrition

Typical Values100 ml**150 ml**150 ml/%*
Energy97kJ/146kJ/2%
-23kcal35kcal
Fat1.5 g2.3 g3%
of which saturates1.0 g1.5 g7%
Carbohydrate1.2 g1.8 g1%
of which sugars1.2 g1.8 g2%
Fibre0 g0 g-
Protein1.2 g1.8 g4%
Salt0.07 g0.11 g2%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
**ready to consume---

