Tassimo Milk Pods 16 Servings
Product Description
- Preparation of Ultra Filtered Milk Concentrate with Sugar.
- More at tassimo.com
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Information
Ingredients
Ultrafiltered Milk Concentrate (84%), Water, Sugar (7, 6%), Salt, Acidity Regulator (E339)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Protect from light.
Name and address
- Jacobs Douwe Egberts,
- Oosterdoksstraat 80,
- 1011 DK Amsterdam,
- The Netherlands.
Return to
- UK 0800 032 88 33
- IE 1800 454 501
- tassimo.com
Net Contents
16 x 21.5g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 ml**
|150 ml**
|150 ml/%*
|Energy
|97kJ/
|146kJ/
|2%
|-
|23kcal
|35kcal
|Fat
|1.5 g
|2.3 g
|3%
|of which saturates
|1.0 g
|1.5 g
|7%
|Carbohydrate
|1.2 g
|1.8 g
|1%
|of which sugars
|1.2 g
|1.8 g
|2%
|Fibre
|0 g
|0 g
|-
|Protein
|1.2 g
|1.8 g
|4%
|Salt
|0.07 g
|0.11 g
|2%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**ready to consume
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
