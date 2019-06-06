Kenco Millicano Americano Decaffeinated Instant Coffee 100G

Wonderful taste and texture for a decaf instant co
Wonderful taste and texture for a decaf instant coffee.
A poor copy of another famous Instant Brand
If you are a bean to cup coffee person (you can get decaff whole beans but with difficulty) you will not be happy with this. However, if you are an instant only person then most likely you will not have a problem with it and more likely be to your taste. It looks like ordinary freeze dried coffee i.e. in bits as opposed to a powder (as are some other Barista style coffees). I found that I got a better stronger (because strong and rich it is not) tasting cup when I ground the bits first in the bottom of my mug with a teaspoon. My biggest gripe is that Kenco do not tell you which type of bean has been used. Arabica beans give rich mellow/intense flavours while the cheaper Robusta beans are usually darker roasted and have a bitter element to them. I read somewhere that the majority of instant coffees are made from Robusta beans. I suspect in this case some Arabica beans were used and the 15% roasted ground coffee in this came from the Robusta bean, because it does come across with a bitter element. Would I buy this brand again? Not if another famous Barista style brand was available. I only buy Instant Decaff as a standby for when I am unable to buy Decaff beans (that supermarkets refuse to sell, in spite of there being a demand for them).