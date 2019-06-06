By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kenco Millicano Americano Decaffeinated Instant Coffee 100G

Kenco Millicano Americano Decaffeinated Instant Coffee 100G
£ 4.99
£4.99/100g

Product Description

  • A blend of freeze dried decaffeinated instant coffee and 15% decaffeinated roast and ground coffee.
  • Discover more at Kenco.co.uk
  • Barista-style blend: Americano Decaffeinated
  • Taste: well-balanced, easy-going
  • Aroma: rich, inviting
  • Finish: smooth and balanced with a blend of freeze dried instant coffee and roast and ground coffee
  • Millicano barista-style blends a perfect cup every time. Our responsibly sourced beans are finely milled and expertly blended for you to create your own coffee shop-inspired coffee.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere
  • Barista edition
  • Whole bean instant
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Decaffeinated Instant Coffee (85%), Decaffeinated Roast and Ground Coffee (15%)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry placeBest before end see base of tin

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation: Add 1 to 2 teaspoons of coffee to your cup and add hot water, just off the boil.
  • Suggested serving size is 1.6g per cup

Number of uses

62 Servings

Name and address

  • Jacobs Douwe Egberts,
  • Oosterdoksstraat 80,
  • 1011 DK Amsterdam,
  • The Netherlands.

Return to

  • UK:
  • Consumer Response,
  • Freepost RSTU-ZHXL-EJKL,
  • Horizon,
  • Honey Lane,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 6RJ.
  • Freephone: 0808 100 8787
  • Ireland:
  • 2nd Floor,
  • Block F1,
  • East Point Business Park,

Net Contents

100g ℮

2 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Wonderful taste and texture for a decaf instant co

5 stars

Wonderful taste and texture for a decaf instant coffee.

A poor copy of another famous Instant Brand

3 stars

If you are a bean to cup coffee person (you can get decaff whole beans but with difficulty) you will not be happy with this. However, if you are an instant only person then most likely you will not have a problem with it and more likely be to your taste. It looks like ordinary freeze dried coffee i.e. in bits as opposed to a powder (as are some other Barista style coffees). I found that I got a better stronger (because strong and rich it is not) tasting cup when I ground the bits first in the bottom of my mug with a teaspoon. My biggest gripe is that Kenco do not tell you which type of bean has been used. Arabica beans give rich mellow/intense flavours while the cheaper Robusta beans are usually darker roasted and have a bitter element to them. I read somewhere that the majority of instant coffees are made from Robusta beans. I suspect in this case some Arabica beans were used and the 15% roasted ground coffee in this came from the Robusta bean, because it does come across with a bitter element. Would I buy this brand again? Not if another famous Barista style brand was available. I only buy Instant Decaff as a standby for when I am unable to buy Decaff beans (that supermarkets refuse to sell, in spite of there being a demand for them).

