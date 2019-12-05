Tesco 20 Pork Sausages 900G

okay but very greasy
I tried these after Tesco stopped doing the free from sausages which were absolutely gorgeous these are a very poor substitute & swimming in fat PLEASE bring back the free from pork sausages please
tasteless with no substance or flavour, i realise they are cheap, but these are vile
delicious
no wheat so that is great for me. Very tasty sausages and when grilled the skin is not as tough as other varieties I have tried.
Best Sausages EVER!
I'm not a fan of sausages (!) but these are the best I've ever tasted, and the whole family love them. I buy them n a regular basis now.
Tasty
Dont usually write a review but I absolutely love these sausages will definately be buying again. Doesnt say u can cook them in the oven but I did the last time I ate them and they were just as delicious. Its so hard to find a sausage thats tasty and not bad in calories and for 2 at 179 cals thats not bad in my book
my grandchildrens favourite
always on my favourites list