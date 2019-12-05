By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 20 Pork Sausages 900G

4(6)Write a review
Tesco 20 Pork Sausages 900G
£ 2.75
£3.06/kg
2 sausages
  • Energy746kJ 179kcal
    9%
  • Fat12.7g
    18%
  • Saturates4.4g
    22%
  • Sugars1.9g
    2%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1036kJ / 249kcal

Product Description

  • Pork sausages.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Succulent pork, carefully seasoned for a juicy, full flavoured sausage
  • At Tesco we have an Agricultural Team who work with farmers and suppliers to continually improve their high standards of quality, farming and welfare. We believe that good animal welfare gives better quality meat, that's why this product is prepared using pork from farms operating to these standards.
  • Lightly seasoned
  • Succulent pork, carefully seasoned for a juicy, full-flavoured sausage
  • Cook from frozen 20 mins
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 900g

Information

Ingredients

Pork (56%), Water, Rice Flour, Pork Rind, Pork Fat, Salt, Stabiliser (Disodium Diphosphate), Dextrose, Bamboo Fibre, White Pepper, Ginger, Nutmeg, Mace, Yeast Extract, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Flavouring, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Paprika Extract.
Filled into non-UK beef casings.


 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

For best results cook from frozen. Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Caution
Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Remove all packaging.
For best results grill.
Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Grill
Instructions: Place under a pre-heated grill for 15-20 minutes, turn frequently.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Fry in a little oil over a medium heat for 15-20 minutes, turn occasionally.
Drain well before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using pork from the EU

Number of uses

This pack contains 10 servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

900g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 sausages (72g**)
Energy1036kJ / 249kcal746kJ / 179kcal
Fat17.6g12.7g
Saturates6.1g4.4g
Carbohydrate11.6g8.4g
Sugars2.7g1.9g
Fibre1.5g1.1g
Protein10.3g7.4g
Salt1.3g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When grilled according to instructions.--

6 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

okay but very greasy

3 stars

I tried these after Tesco stopped doing the free from sausages which were absolutely gorgeous these are a very poor substitute & swimming in fat PLEASE bring back the free from pork sausages please

tasteless with no substance or flavour, i realise

1 stars

tasteless with no substance or flavour, i realise they are cheap, but these are vile

delicious

5 stars

no wheat so that is great for me. Very tasty sausages and when grilled the skin is not as tough as other varieties I have tried.

Best Sausages EVER!

5 stars

I'm not a fan of sausages (!) but these are the best I've ever tasted, and the whole family love them. I buy them n a regular basis now.

Tasty

5 stars

Dont usually write a review but I absolutely love these sausages will definately be buying again. Doesnt say u can cook them in the oven but I did the last time I ate them and they were just as delicious. Its so hard to find a sausage thats tasty and not bad in calories and for 2 at 179 cals thats not bad in my book

my grandchildrens favourite

5 stars

always on my favourites list

