We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Calpol Infant Sugar Free 100Ml

5(2)Write a review
Calpol Infant Sugar Free 100Ml

Low Everyday Price

£3.30
£3.30/100ml

Low Everyday Price

Product Description

  • Calpol Infant Sugar Free 100Ml
  • Gentle pain & fever relief
  • Contains paracetamol
  • Strawberry flavoured oral suspension
  • Paracetamol
  • Calpol Sugar Free Infant Suspension is a strawberry flavoured oral suspension and is used for the relief of:
  • Fever (raised temperature), Post-immunisation fever, Cold and flu symptoms, Teething, Headache, Sore Throat, Earache, Other aches & pains
  • Pack size: 100ML

Information

Ingredients

Each 5ml contains 120mg of Paracetamol, Also contains: Maltitol, E420, E214, E216, E218, E122

Allergy Information

  • Contains paracetamol

Storage

Do not store above 25°C.Keep bottle in the outer carton.

Warnings

  • Contains Paracetamol
  • Do not give this medicine with any other paracetamol-containing products. Immediate medical advice should be sought in the event of an overdose, even if the child seems well.
  • If symptoms persist consult your doctor. As with all medicines, if your child is currently taking any other medicine consult your doctor or pharmacist before using this product. Please see leaflet.
  • Keep out of the reach and sight of children. Check that the cap on the bottle is securely engaged at all times.

Recycling info

Pack. Recyclable

Lower age limit

2 Months

Upper age limit

6 Years

Net Contents

100ml ℮

Safety information

Contains Paracetamol Do not give this medicine with any other paracetamol-containing products. Immediate medical advice should be sought in the event of an overdose, even if the child seems well. If symptoms persist consult your doctor. As with all medicines, if your child is currently taking any other medicine consult your doctor or pharmacist before using this product. Please see leaflet. Keep out of the reach and sight of children. Check that the cap on the bottle is securely engaged at all times.

View all Baby Pain & Temperature Relief

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Great

5 stars

Seems to help with my baby's teething and any other aches and pains

great syrup :)

5 stars

I bought this product a couple of weeks ago to have it at hand for my 8 keek old baby for after hrr vaccination and it did the job wonderfully.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here