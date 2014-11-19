Calpol Infant Sugar Free 100Ml

Great
Seems to help with my baby's teething and any other aches and pains
great syrup :)
I bought this product a couple of weeks ago to have it at hand for my 8 keek old baby for after hrr vaccination and it did the job wonderfully.
Each 5ml contains 120mg of Paracetamol, Also contains: Maltitol, E420, E214, E216, E218, E122
Do not store above 25°C.Keep bottle in the outer carton.
Pack. Recyclable
2 Months
6 Years
100ml ℮
Contains Paracetamol Do not give this medicine with any other paracetamol-containing products. Immediate medical advice should be sought in the event of an overdose, even if the child seems well. If symptoms persist consult your doctor. As with all medicines, if your child is currently taking any other medicine consult your doctor or pharmacist before using this product. Please see leaflet. Keep out of the reach and sight of children. Check that the cap on the bottle is securely engaged at all times.
