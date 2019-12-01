By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
The Laughing Cow Light Blue Triangles 128G

£ 1.40
Product Description

  • Light Blue Spread Cheese
  • The Laughing Cow® Light with blue cheese triangles are soft and delicious as well as being reduced fat with 50% less fat than The Laughing Cow Original - 25 kcals per triangle.
  • With a dreamy creamy texture, the triangles are a brilliant snack with anything from crackers to celery.
  • Deliciously creamy, made with real blue cheese
  • Individually sealed portions keep it fresher for longer
  • 25kcals per portions and 50% less fat than The Laughing Cow Original
  • Source of calcium
  • No artificial flavours, colours or preservatives added
  • Suitable for vegetarians and during pregnancy
  • Pack size: 128g
  • Source of calcium

Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk (Water, Skimmed Milk Powder), Blue Cheese 13%, Cheeses, Emulsifying Salts: Polyphosphates, Potassium Triphosphates, Citric Acid, Butter, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated

Name and address

Return to

  • Fromageries BEL,
  • B.P. 292 08,
  • 75361 Paris Cedex 08,
  • France.

Net Contents

8 x 128g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 16g portion:
Energy 629kJ101kJ151kcal25kcal
Fat 8.5g1.4g
of which saturated fat5.5g0.9g
Carbohydrate 5.5g0.9g
of which sugars 5.5g0.9g
Protein 13g2.1g
Salt 1.6g0.26g
Calcium 380mg (48%*)61mg (8%*)
*Reference Intake--

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

no taste

1 stars

You are better off buying the real thing because there is not a hint of blue in these.

