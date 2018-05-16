Tesco 20 Pork & Beef Sausages 900G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Caution

Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.

For best results cook from frozen.

Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Not suitable for microwave cooking.



Grill

Instructions: Remove all packaging.

For best results grill. Place under a pre-heated grill for 15-20 minutes, turn frequently.



Shallow Fry

Instructions: Fry in a little oil over a medium heat for 15-20 minutes, turn occasionally.

Drain well before serving.

