Tassimo Costa Americano Coffee Pods 16Serv 144G
Offer
Product Description
- Roast and Ground Coffee
- Discover more at Tassimo.com
- Tassimo Costa Americano is a specially crafted blend of coffee beans, roasted to perfection to create the same authentic taste of a Costa Americano coffee, with a fine crema on top.
- Since it's ground from Rainforest Alliance Certified™ coffee beans, every cup helps coffee farming communities build a better future and protect the environment.
- Explore the rest of the Tassimo Costa range and indulge in more of your coffee shop favourites. From an indulgent Tassimo Costa Latte o your everyday Tassimo Costa Americano.
- Deliciously easy! Your coffee shop favourites at the touch of a button.
- Want a creamy latte, a tasty cappuccino or uplifting Americano? Just load a pod into your Tassimo machine, press start and TASSIMO's INTELLIBREW system will automatically create the perfect drink, every time.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Costa Americano
- Authentic Costa Coffee taste
- Pack size: 144g
Information
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Protect from light.
Name and address
- Jacobs Douwe Egberts,
- Oosterdoksstraat 80,
- 1011 DK Amsterdam,
- The Netherlands.
Return to
- UK 0800 32 88 33
- IE 1800 454 501
- tassimo.com
Net Contents
16 x 9g ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019