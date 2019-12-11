Tassimo Costa Cappuccino Coffee Pods 8 Serving 280G
Offer
- Energy189 kJ 45 kcal2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 88kJ/
Product Description
- 8 T Discs Roast and Ground Coffee and 8 T Discs Concentrated Ultra Filtered Milk Preparation with Sugar, for Coffee Based Drink.
- Discover more at Tassimo.com
- Tassimo Costa Cappuccino is a specially crafted blend of coffee beans roasted to perfection to create the same authentic taste of a Costa espresso based Cappuccino, topped with velvety frothy topping.
- Since it's ground from Rainforest Alliance Certified™ coffee beans, every cup helps coffee farming communities build a better future and protect the environment.
- Explore the rest of the Tassimo Costa range and indulge in more of your coffee shop favourites. From an indulgent Tassimo Costa Latte to your everyday Tassimo Costa Americano.
- Deliciously easy! Your coffee shop favourites at the touch of a button.
- Want a creamy latte, a tasty cappuccino or uplifting Americano? Just load a pod into your Tassimo machine, press start and TASSIMO's INTELLIBREW system will automatically create the perfect drink, every time.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Costa Cappuccino
- Authentic Costa Coffee taste
- Velvety, frothy topping
- Pack size: 280g
Information
Ingredients
Concentrated Ultra Filtered Milk Preparation (62%), Roast and Ground Coffee (25%), Water, Sugar (5.5%), Salt, Acidity Regulator (E339)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Protect from light.
Name and address
- Jacobs Douwe Egberts,
- Oosterdoksstraat 80,
- 1011 DK Amsterdam,
- The Netherlands.
Return to
- UK 0800 032 88 33
- IE 1800 454 501
- tassimo.com
Net Contents
280g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 ml**
|215 ml**
|215 ml/%*
|Energy
|88kJ/
|189kJ/
|-
|21kcal
|45kcal
|2%
|Fat
|1.3 g
|2.8 g
|4%
|of which saturates
|0.84 g
|1.8 g
|9%
|Carbohydrate
|1.2 g
|2.6 g
|1%
|of which sugars
|1.2 g
|2.6 g
|3%
|Fibre
|0 g
|0 g
|-
|Protein
|1.2 g
|2.5 g
|5%
|Salt
|0.1 g
|0.2 g
|3%
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|** Ready to consume
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019