Lucozade Energy Orange 4 X 380Ml

best drink out there!
best drink out there!
Full of flavour
A LUCOZADE Customer
I love lucozade it's full of flavour I always drink the original one when feeling poorly as it's full of sugar it instantly makes me feel better
Amazing Stuff
A LUCOZADE Customer
This energy drink is amazing if you are poorly or need a pick you up. I can be really poorly sometimes and a bottle of this really helps.
Great for when your under the weather
A LUCOZADE Customer
Lucazade orange is my go to when I'm feeling ill and has been over 20 years my gran used to buy me this when I was ill and its has been ever since. I'm not a pop drinker usually either so only gets bought in my house when someone's ill. Always got one in the cupboard for winter season
Delicious drink
A LUCOZADE Customer
This is the first time I have tried Lucozade. I was curious what it tastes like. Obviously, I have been aware of it for so many years, however, I haven't tried it. It's quite a pleasant drink and I think I would be buying it again.
Great energizing drink
A LUCOZADE Customer
I love lucozade its one of my favourite drinks and very useful when any of my children are ill because its the only thing they will drink. Would definitely recommend this item
Just the right amount
These are a more sensible size to keep in your backpack ….. quantity is sufficient to quench your thirst. Tasty and not too gassy…. Doesn’t make you feel bloated after drinking them.
good
mhh halo is good
New weaker Lucozade
This is the new version with reduced sugar/glucose content. May be good intention when aimed at children, but does not help when it is the standard treatment of diabetics with acute low blood sugar. Needs more to obtain the required reaction..
Great Flavour
A LUCOZADE Customer
Gave me a great lift in the afternoon when my energy levels were flagging. Super orange taste and not overly sweet, nice and refreshing drink straight from the fridge with added ice cubes. Good source of energy.