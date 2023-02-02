We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Lucozade Energy Orange 4 X 380Ml

4.8(344)Write a review
Lucozade Energy Orange 4 X 380Ml

Aldi Price Match

£2.49
£0.16/100ml

Aldi Price Match

each 380ml gives you

Energy
567kJ
133kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

-

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

-

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
17.1g

-

19%of the reference intake
Salt
0.21g

-

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100ml

Product Description

  • Sparkling Orange Glucose Drink with sugars and sweeteners
  • Our refreshing Lucozade Energy Orange is deliciously thirst-quenching. Powering your positivity.
  • In a multipack of 6 so you never run short.
  • Contains a source of Phenylalanine.
  • Lucozade Energy Orange is a sparkling orange drink powered by glucose, offering refreshment with a great tasting flavour.
  • Pack size: 1520ML

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Glucose Syrup (11%), Orange Juice from Concentrate (6%), Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Gluconate), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Stabiliser (Acacia Gum), Caffeine, Flavourings, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Colour (Beta Carotene), Niacin (Vitamin B3)

Storage

Find the Best Before End date on the cap or top of this bottle.

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy it cold and as part of a balanced diet and an active lifestyle.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Lucozade Ribena Suntory Limited,
  • 2 Longwalk Road,
  • Stockley Park,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB11 1BA.

Return to

  • Consumer Care, Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd., Stockley Park, Uxbridge, UB11 1BA.

Net Contents

4 x 380ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100mlper 380ml
Energy, kJ/kcal149/35567/133
Carbohydrate, g8.431.9
of which sugars, g4.517.1
Salt, g0.060.21
Contains negligible amounts of - Fat, Saturates and Protein. Contains 7.9g glucose based carbohydrate per 100ml and 30.0g per 380ml bottle.--
View all Energy Drinks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

344 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

best drink out there!

5 stars

best drink out there!

Full of flavour

5 stars

A LUCOZADE Customer

I love lucozade it's full of flavour I always drink the original one when feeling poorly as it's full of sugar it instantly makes me feel better

Amazing Stuff

5 stars

A LUCOZADE Customer

This energy drink is amazing if you are poorly or need a pick you up. I can be really poorly sometimes and a bottle of this really helps.

Great for when your under the weather

5 stars

A LUCOZADE Customer

Lucazade orange is my go to when I'm feeling ill and has been over 20 years my gran used to buy me this when I was ill and its has been ever since. I'm not a pop drinker usually either so only gets bought in my house when someone's ill. Always got one in the cupboard for winter season

Delicious drink

5 stars

A LUCOZADE Customer

This is the first time I have tried Lucozade. I was curious what it tastes like. Obviously, I have been aware of it for so many years, however, I haven't tried it. It's quite a pleasant drink and I think I would be buying it again.

Great energizing drink

5 stars

A LUCOZADE Customer

I love lucozade its one of my favourite drinks and very useful when any of my children are ill because its the only thing they will drink. Would definitely recommend this item

Just the right amount

5 stars

These are a more sensible size to keep in your backpack ….. quantity is sufficient to quench your thirst. Tasty and not too gassy…. Doesn’t make you feel bloated after drinking them.

good

5 stars

mhh halo is good

New weaker Lucozade

4 stars

This is the new version with reduced sugar/glucose content. May be good intention when aimed at children, but does not help when it is the standard treatment of diabetics with acute low blood sugar. Needs more to obtain the required reaction..

Great Flavour

5 stars

A LUCOZADE Customer

Gave me a great lift in the afternoon when my energy levels were flagging. Super orange taste and not overly sweet, nice and refreshing drink straight from the fridge with added ice cubes. Good source of energy.

