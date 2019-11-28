By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Natural Cottage Cheese Fat 600G

Tesco Natural Cottage Cheese Fat 600G
£ 1.90
£3.17/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy132kJ 32kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.7g
    2%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars1.2g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 440kJ / 105kcal

Product Description

  • Natural cottage cheese.
  • Cottage cheese
  • Made for a thick texture and full flavour
  • Pack size: 600g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cottage Cheese (Milk), Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K.

Number of uses

20 Servings

Recycling info

Lid. Plastic check local recycling Pot. Plastic check local recycling Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

600g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy440kJ / 105kcal132kJ / 32kcal
Fat5.6g1.7g
Saturates3.8g1.1g
Carbohydrate4.2g1.3g
Sugars3.9g1.2g
Fibre0g0g
Protein9.5g2.9g
Salt0.4g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

I too prefer this full fat Cottage cheese as thick

5 stars

I too prefer this full fat Cottage cheese as thicker than the low fat-obviously, but can not manage a whole 600grm tub, so I’ll echo another customers pleas to please, please bring back the 300 gram tub as better size for one person.

Nice cottage cheese, but why no 300g pot?

4 stars

Nice cottage cheese, but why no 300g pot? If I could still get hold of Loseley Farm cottage cheese at my local Tesco, I would, but this is the next best thing! Everything else is 0% fat and as a result tasteless, textureless and insipid, however much they try to make it better by adding stuff to it like onion & chive! Please, please, please bring back the 300g size pot for those of us who simply cannot got through 600g in a week unless you're going to eat it every day for lunch! I live alone and really do not want to eat cottage cheese every day and hate food waste!

best i've found

5 stars

best i've found

The best cottage cheese!

5 stars

I always buy this cottage cheese as it’s far superior to other brands. Very tasty as has a higher fat content than some others.

