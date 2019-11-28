Tesco Natural Cottage Cheese Fat 600G

I too prefer this full fat Cottage cheese as thick
I too prefer this full fat Cottage cheese as thicker than the low fat-obviously, but can not manage a whole 600grm tub, so I’ll echo another customers pleas to please, please bring back the 300 gram tub as better size for one person.
Nice cottage cheese, but why no 300g pot?
Nice cottage cheese, but why no 300g pot? If I could still get hold of Loseley Farm cottage cheese at my local Tesco, I would, but this is the next best thing! Everything else is 0% fat and as a result tasteless, textureless and insipid, however much they try to make it better by adding stuff to it like onion & chive! Please, please, please bring back the 300g size pot for those of us who simply cannot got through 600g in a week unless you're going to eat it every day for lunch! I live alone and really do not want to eat cottage cheese every day and hate food waste!
best i've found
The best cottage cheese!
I always buy this cottage cheese as it’s far superior to other brands. Very tasty as has a higher fat content than some others.