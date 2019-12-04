By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Rustlers Double Decker Cheese Burger 237G

5(1)Write a review
Rustlers Double Decker Cheese Burger 237G
£ 1.50
£6.33/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • 2 flame grilled beef burgers in a burger bun, with a processed cheese slice and a sachet of Rustlers sauce.
  • Find us on Facebook and Twitter
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Two beef burgers, cheese and our signature sauce in a soft bun
  • Fully traceable to the farm of origin
  • Heat to enjoy
  • Flame grilled for flavour
  • Pack size: 237g

Information

Ingredients

Beef Burger (57%) [Beef, Beef Fat, Soya Protein, Wheat Flour*, Stabiliser: E451; Dextrose, Salt, Sugar, Egg White Powder, Yeast Extract, Hydrolysed Soya Protein, Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings], Burger Bun [Wheat Flour*, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Sugar, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Preservative: E282; Emulsifier: E472e; Wheat Starch, Antioxidant: E300], Rustlers Sauce [Tomato Puree, Spirit Vinegar, Onion, Sugar, Cornflour, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Mustard Flour, Flavourings, Gherkins, Mustard Seeds, Preservative: E202; Colour: E160c; Spices, Dill Oil], Processed Cheese Slice [Cheese (Milk), Water, Butter (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifying Salts: E331, E339, E452; Whey Powder (Milk), Flavouring (Milk), Calcium Phosphate, Milk Protein, Salt, Colours: E160a, E160c; Acidity Regulator: E330], Beef Burger contains 82% Beef, *Wheat Flour with Calcium, Iron, Niacin and Thiamin

Allergy Information

  • May also contain traces of Sesame Seeds

Storage

Keep refrigeratedKeep in the fridge, and don't freeze.

Warnings

  • Although great care has been taken to remove all bone some may remain.

Name and address

  • Rustlers,
  • The Snackhouse,
  • St. Georges Park,
  • Kirkham,
  • PR4 2DZ.

Return to

  • Our Quality Promise
  • If you have any comments, give us a shout and let us know! Remember to keep the packaging in case we ask for it.
  • (UK) 0800 760 067
  • rustlersonline.com
  • Rustlers,
  • The Snackhouse,
  • St. Georges Park,
  • Kirkham,
  • PR4 2DZ.

Net Contents

237g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Portion (237g)
Energy 1134kJ/272kcal2688kJ/645kcal
Fat 15.3g36.3g
of which saturates 6.5g15.4g
Carbohydrate 18.0g42.7g
of which sugars 2.1g5.0g
Protein 14.6g34.6g
Salt 1.2g2.8g

Safety information

View more safety information

Although great care has been taken to remove all bone some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

to good to dismiss.

5 stars

suprised how good it was!

