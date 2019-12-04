Rustlers Double Decker Cheese Burger 237G

to good to dismiss.
suprised how good it was!
Beef Burger (57%) [Beef, Beef Fat, Soya Protein, Wheat Flour*, Stabiliser: E451; Dextrose, Salt, Sugar, Egg White Powder, Yeast Extract, Hydrolysed Soya Protein, Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings], Burger Bun [Wheat Flour*, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Sugar, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Preservative: E282; Emulsifier: E472e; Wheat Starch, Antioxidant: E300], Rustlers Sauce [Tomato Puree, Spirit Vinegar, Onion, Sugar, Cornflour, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Mustard Flour, Flavourings, Gherkins, Mustard Seeds, Preservative: E202; Colour: E160c; Spices, Dill Oil], Processed Cheese Slice [Cheese (Milk), Water, Butter (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifying Salts: E331, E339, E452; Whey Powder (Milk), Flavouring (Milk), Calcium Phosphate, Milk Protein, Salt, Colours: E160a, E160c; Acidity Regulator: E330], Beef Burger contains 82% Beef, *Wheat Flour with Calcium, Iron, Niacin and Thiamin
Keep refrigeratedKeep in the fridge, and don't freeze.
237g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Portion (237g)
|Energy
|1134kJ/272kcal
|2688kJ/645kcal
|Fat
|15.3g
|36.3g
|of which saturates
|6.5g
|15.4g
|Carbohydrate
|18.0g
|42.7g
|of which sugars
|2.1g
|5.0g
|Protein
|14.6g
|34.6g
|Salt
|1.2g
|2.8g
Although great care has been taken to remove all bone some may remain.
