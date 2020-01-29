By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Gillette Fusion Proglide Clear Shave Gel 175Ml

Gillette Fusion Proglide Clear Shave Gel 175Ml
  • You want to showcase your best facial hair stylings. But before anyone can see it, you first have to know what, exactly, you’re shaving. Introducing Gillette Fusion ProGlide Clear Shave Gel, the transparent and non-foaming shave gel that brings you control of your shave. Unlike traditional gels and foams, Fusion ProGlide Clear Shave Gel is specially formulated for shaving and edging, giving you a clear view of the hair you’re shaving. What’s more, this gel is formulated with advanced lubricants for incredible shaving comfort. Perfect for use in and out of the shower, this gel works equally well on your face or your body for added versatility and value.
  • Transparent and non-foaming shave gel lets you see where – and what – to shave
  • Formulated with advanced lubricants for incredible glide, comfort and smoothness
  • Great for use on your face or anywhere on the body
  • Specially formulated for shaving and edging
  • Giving you a clear view of the hair you're shaving
  • Pack size: 175ML

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Glycerin, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum, Sodium Hydroxyde, Benzophenone-4, Disodium EDTA, Limonene, Hexyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool, Magnesium Nitrate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, CI 42090, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Methylisothiazolinone, CI 60730

175 ℮

Great shaving gel!

5 stars

I usually buy King of Shaves shaving gel but since Tesco only sells this one I gave it a try. Clean good shave, same results as King of Shaves (I do prefer the smell of King of Shaves though!!). This gets a good second place though! Much prefer this to foaming gel since it does a much better job, glides better and gives an easier shave.

Meh!

3 stars

Strange stuff that doesn't really do much. Honestly I prefer the standard gel.

I love this product

5 stars

I do not like aerosols, so this is ideal. The only problem is finding a stockist. It is geting harder each time to find a stockist.

It's the best shaving product I've ever used!

5 stars

It's great. Better then the foam and normal shaving gel that in the end turns into foam. This one doesn't . It's great. I bought third tube in a row and it staying with me for good!!! Great product

Love this product

5 stars

I always try to buy this as it does a great job and is easy to use and you don't need much. Only problem is that most supermarkets don't stock it . Well, their loss, I'll buy online!

This Product has great features.

4 stars

This Product has great features.This Product has great features.This Product has great features.

