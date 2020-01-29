Gillette Fusion Proglide Clear Shave Gel 175Ml

Great shaving gel!
I usually buy King of Shaves shaving gel but since Tesco only sells this one I gave it a try. Clean good shave, same results as King of Shaves (I do prefer the smell of King of Shaves though!!). This gets a good second place though! Much prefer this to foaming gel since it does a much better job, glides better and gives an easier shave.
Meh!
Strange stuff that doesn't really do much. Honestly I prefer the standard gel.
I love this product
I do not like aerosols, so this is ideal. The only problem is finding a stockist. It is geting harder each time to find a stockist.
It's the best shaving product I've ever used!
It's great. Better then the foam and normal shaving gel that in the end turns into foam. This one doesn't . It's great. I bought third tube in a row and it staying with me for good!!! Great product
Love this product
I always try to buy this as it does a great job and is easy to use and you don't need much. Only problem is that most supermarkets don't stock it . Well, their loss, I'll buy online!
This Product has great features.
