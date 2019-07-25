By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Gillette Fusion Proglide Styler 3In1

4.5(109)Write a review
image 1 of Gillette Fusion Proglide Styler 3In1
£ 20.00
£20.00/each
  • The All Purpose Gillette Styler razor trims evenly, shaves closely and edges precisely. The Styler has everything you need to achieve any facial hair style: Trim - Waterproof trimmer is complete with three exchangeable combs (2mm, 4mm, 6mm) for consistent length and contour adaptability; Shave - Gillette ProGlide razor blades for men, from the brand you trust, deliver a close and comfortable shave; Edge - Precision Trimmer creates crisp, defined lines and finishing touches. Powered by Braun-engineered technology, the Styler is waterproof and shower safe, letting you trim while you shower. The All Purpose Styler lets you easily master any style with one precision tool. For incredible performance, shave with any Gillette Fusion5 men's razor blade cartridge.
  • Styler men's razor trims evenly, shaves closely and edges precisely
  • Waterproof trimming at the sink or in the shower
  • Beard Trimmer: Braun engineered technology with easy grip handle for precise trimming
  • Razor: shave with any Gillette Fusion5 men's razor blade
  • Edge with Precision Trimmer: designed for crisp, defined lines
  • 3 combs (2mm, 4mm, 6mm) for customizing your style
  • Includes 1 trimmer, 1 ProGlide Blade, 3 combs (for different hair lengths), 1 battery and an organizer

Information

Ingredients

PEG-115M, PEG-7M, PEG-100, Silica, Paraffinum Liquidum, Tocopheryl Acetate, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Tris(Di-T-Butyl)Phosphite, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, BHT, Glycol

Produce of

Poland

Warnings

  • Keep out of reach of children.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 445 53 883
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Safety information

Keep out of reach of children.

109 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Great!

4 stars

I prefer a DE for shaving, but fro trimming this is really good. I've previously used a Wilkinson Sword and this is much better designed. The removable combs are a great idea and the blade is protected so you won't accidentally nick yourself.

Excellent!

5 stars

Great all round trimmer. Easy to use and cuts well. Really benefits from regular cleaning and drop of oil on the blades and it keeps on cutting great. Had mine years, use it almost daily and it's still going strong. Great product

Excellent!

5 stars

Easy to use much better than a lady shaver smooth silky

breaks easily

1 stars

the blades break easily not easy to use. I don&#39;t recommend to anyone. DON&#39;T BUY THIS.

Excellent!

5 stars

great easy shave First time hes used it excellant value for miney

Excellent!

5 stars

The must have to my growing grooming collection,hearing my friends rave about the proglide I had to try this piece of technology I'm astounded how easy to manoeuvre and precision shave my beard line angles with the proglide, a must have for any well groomed male wishing to make minimal effort to be noticed, this stands pride of place in my bathroom and used daily as part of my shaving regime, an addition to any man's grooming, little effort for ultimate results, the best a man can get.

Great!

4 stars

Handy tool to have, doesn’t take up much room and still offers the same quality and performance of larger models.

Great!

4 stars

I have this for 5 months and it is great for keeping my bearded tidy I used the razor with the buzz on and it was great it makes shaving easier

Excellent!

5 stars

Perfect stuff now I use only this and I recommend to everyone

Excellent!

5 stars

Love this machine never use any other ravers would love this one

