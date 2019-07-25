Gillette Fusion Proglide Styler 3In1

Great!
I prefer a DE for shaving, but fro trimming this is really good. I've previously used a Wilkinson Sword and this is much better designed. The removable combs are a great idea and the blade is protected so you won't accidentally nick yourself.
Excellent!
Great all round trimmer. Easy to use and cuts well. Really benefits from regular cleaning and drop of oil on the blades and it keeps on cutting great. Had mine years, use it almost daily and it's still going strong. Great product
Excellent!
Easy to use much better than a lady shaver smooth silky
breaks easily
the blades break easily not easy to use. I don't recommend to anyone. DON'T BUY THIS.
Excellent!
great easy shave First time hes used it excellant value for miney
Excellent!
The must have to my growing grooming collection,hearing my friends rave about the proglide I had to try this piece of technology I'm astounded how easy to manoeuvre and precision shave my beard line angles with the proglide, a must have for any well groomed male wishing to make minimal effort to be noticed, this stands pride of place in my bathroom and used daily as part of my shaving regime, an addition to any man's grooming, little effort for ultimate results, the best a man can get.
Great!
Handy tool to have, doesn’t take up much room and still offers the same quality and performance of larger models.
Great!
I have this for 5 months and it is great for keeping my bearded tidy I used the razor with the buzz on and it was great it makes shaving easier
Excellent!
Perfect stuff now I use only this and I recommend to everyone
Excellent!
Love this machine never use any other ravers would love this one