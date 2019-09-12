By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sour Cream & Chive Dip 300G

3(4)Write a review
Tesco Sour Cream & Chive Dip 300G
£ 0.80
£0.27/100g
1/12 of a jar (25g)
  • Energy231kJ 56kcal
    3%
  • Fat5.2g
    7%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars1.2g
    1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 925kJ / 224kcal

Product Description

  • Soured cream dip with onions, chives and garlic.
  • COOL & CREAMY. Our partners have been making sauces in the UK for over 100 years. They use their expertise to carefully select and blend ingredients into classic and new combinations.
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Rapeseed Oil, Soured Cream (Milk) (6%), Whey Powder (Milk), Double Cream (Milk), White Wine Vinegar, Modified Maize Starch, Onion (2.5%), Sugar, Salt, Dried Egg Yolk, Chive, Garlic Purée, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Yeast Extract, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Glucose Syrup, Maltodextrin, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Shake jar before opening. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/12 of a jar
Energy925kJ / 224kcal231kJ / 56kcal
Fat20.7g5.2g
Saturates3.0g0.8g
Carbohydrate7.3g1.8g
Sugars4.8g1.2g
Fibre1.8g0.5g
Protein1.2g0.3g
Salt0.9g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Fantastic!!!!

5 stars

OMG I love this. It took all my willpower not to finish the second half of the jar with a spoon.

Amazing product no watery slime

5 stars

Amazing product no watery slime

Boak

1 stars

This tasted disgusting, like bad mayonnaise. Bleh.

Not very tasty

2 stars

I bought this product as a cheaper alternative to more known brands only to be disappointed. The taste was off and more sour than what was expected, despite it being "soured cream", it tasted like it had gone off. Not many flavours of tortillas chips goes with it, and I found it better to eat the chips without the dip.

