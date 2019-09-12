Tesco Sour Cream & Chive Dip 300G

Fantastic!!!!
OMG I love this. It took all my willpower not to finish the second half of the jar with a spoon.
Amazing product no watery slime
Boak
This tasted disgusting, like bad mayonnaise. Bleh.
Not very tasty
I bought this product as a cheaper alternative to more known brands only to be disappointed. The taste was off and more sour than what was expected, despite it being "soured cream", it tasted like it had gone off. Not many flavours of tortillas chips goes with it, and I found it better to eat the chips without the dip.