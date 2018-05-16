Profoot Lambswool Insole 1 Pair

Product Description
- Lambswool Insoles
- Give your footwear extra warmth and comfort with Profoot Lambswool Insoles.
- Profoot Lambswool insoles are perfect for use in shoes, boots, wellies and slippers. They provide extra warmth in the winter and are cooling in hot weather.
- The pure lambswool top is cosy and comfortable whilst the cushioning anti-slip latex bottom layer keeps the insole in place. The latex is impregnated with Ultra-Fresh for added freshness.
- One size fits all
- 100% pure
- Keeps feet warm and cosy
- Perfect comfort for boots, wellies and slippers
- Ultra-fresh - freshness protection
- British made
- Feel the comfort
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Directions
- Using guidelines, trim to size with sharp scissors. Place in footwear printed side down. The lines are meant as a guide only. We suggest cutting larger than your shoe size initially, and then trimming down to the correct size. Machine washable at low temperatures. Dry flat. Do not leave on radiators.
- Hand or machine wash 40°
- Do not tumble dry
Name and address
- Profoot (UK) Ltd.,
- PO Box 42710,
- London,
- N2 0XW.
Return to
- Profoot Lambswool Insoles are guaranteed. If you are not satisfied for any reason, return them with your receipt, within 30 days of purchase for a full refund. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
- Profoot (UK) Ltd.,
- PO Box 42710,
- London,
- N2 0XW.
- www.profoot.co.uk
