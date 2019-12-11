By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Snyders Jalapeno Pretzel Pieces 125G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Snyders Jalapeno Pretzel Pieces 125G
£ 1.30
£1.04/100g

Product Description

  • Jalapeño Pretzel Pieces
  • Visit our web site at www.snydersofhanover.com
  • America's Pretzel Bakery Since 1909®
  • Bursting with flavour!
  • Flavoured sourdough hard pretzel
  • Kosher - Dairy
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

Unbleached Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Salt, Dextrose, Jalapeño Peppers (1.4%), Maltodextrin, Modified Starch, Flavour Enhancers: E621, E6231 and E627, Corn Starch, Onion Powder (0.7%), Torula Yeast, Garlic Powder (0.6%), Colour: E160c, Vinegar Powder, Yeast, Parsley, Flavourings, Raising Agent: E500

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Produced in a facility that handles Peanuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened consume within 3 days.

Produce of

Made in USA

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who could choke on small pieces.

Importer address

  • GFT Retail (UK) Ltd,
  • Box 477,
  • KT12 5XE.

Distributor address

  • GFT Retail (UK) Ltd,
  • Box 477,
  • KT12 5XE.

Return to

  • GFT Retail (UK) Ltd,
  • Box 477,
  • KT12 5XE.
  • www.gftretail.tv

Net Contents

125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Pack (125g)
Energy 1980kJ2475kJ
-472kcal590kcal
Fat 18.6g23.3g
Of which saturates 11.1g13.9g
Carbohydrates 67.4g84.3g
Of which sugars 3.6g4.5g
Fibre 3.2g4.0g
Protein 7.1g8.9g
Salt 3.3g4.0g

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who could choke on small pieces.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Old El Paso Sliced Green Jalapenos 215G

£ 1.65
£1.44/100g

Offer

Doritos Chilli Heatwave Tortilla Chips 180 G

£ 0.90
£0.50/100g

Offer

Penn State Salted Pretzels 175G

£ 1.00
£0.57/100g

Snyders Honey Mustard & Onion Pretzel Pces125g

£ 1.30
£1.04/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here