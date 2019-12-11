Snyders Jalapeno Pretzel Pieces 125G

Product Description
- Jalapeño Pretzel Pieces
- Bursting with flavour!
- Flavoured sourdough hard pretzel
- Kosher - Dairy
- Pack size: 125g
Information
Ingredients
Unbleached Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Salt, Dextrose, Jalapeño Peppers (1.4%), Maltodextrin, Modified Starch, Flavour Enhancers: E621, E6231 and E627, Corn Starch, Onion Powder (0.7%), Torula Yeast, Garlic Powder (0.6%), Colour: E160c, Vinegar Powder, Yeast, Parsley, Flavourings, Raising Agent: E500
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat, Produced in a facility that handles Peanuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened consume within 3 days.
Produce of
Made in USA
Warnings
Importer address
- GFT Retail (UK) Ltd,
- Box 477,
- KT12 5XE.
Distributor address
- GFT Retail (UK) Ltd,
- Box 477,
- KT12 5XE.
Return to
- GFT Retail (UK) Ltd,
- Box 477,
- KT12 5XE.
- www.gftretail.tv
Net Contents
125g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Pack (125g)
|Energy
|1980kJ
|2475kJ
|-
|472kcal
|590kcal
|Fat
|18.6g
|23.3g
|Of which saturates
|11.1g
|13.9g
|Carbohydrates
|67.4g
|84.3g
|Of which sugars
|3.6g
|4.5g
|Fibre
|3.2g
|4.0g
|Protein
|7.1g
|8.9g
|Salt
|3.3g
|4.0g
Safety information
Warning: Not suitable for small children who could choke on small pieces.
