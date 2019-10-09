Dolmio Cheesy Lasagne 470G
- Energy397kJ 96kcal5%
- Fat7.7g11%
- Saturates3.0g15%
- Sugars2.2g2%
- Salt0.72g12%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 422kJ 102kcal
Product Description
- Cheesy lasagne sauce.
- Enjoy this indulgent meal as part of a balanced weekly diet. For healthy recipe inspiration visit dolmio.com
- Dolmio believes in the value of sharing a meal together. This sauce helps you create a classic, golden and bubbling Lasagne.
- Serves 5
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 470g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sunflower Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Butter Fat (from Milk), Cheese (from Milk) (1.9%), Sugar, Palm Fat, Natural Flavouring (contains Celery, Milk), Lactose, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Milk Proteins, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Spices (contains Mustard), Fat Powder (Palm Fat, Lactose, Milk Protein), Antioxidant (Rosemary Extract)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Celery, Milk, Mustard
Storage
After opening, refrigerate for up to 3 days.Best before: see lid.
Produce of
Made in EU
Preparation and Usage
- Love your lasagne!
- Brown 500g of mince for approx. 5 mins, until cooked through. Add your DOLMIO Lasagne Tomato sauce and stir through. Coat the base of an ovenproof dish with a layer of lasagne sauce, cover with lasagne sheets and then DOLMIO Cheesy lasagne sauce.
- Repeat the layering process with the remaining ingredients.
- Finish with grated cheese on top.
- Place your Lasagne in a hot oven at 180C/Gas Mark 4 for 30 mins. Allow to stand for 1 min before serving.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- UK:
- Freepost Mars Food UK.
- IRL: Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- UK:
- Freepost Mars Food UK.
- 0800 952 1234
- www.dolmio.com
- IRL: Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
- www.dolmio.ie
Net Contents
470g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per portion (94g) (%*)
|Energy
|422kJ 102kcal
|397kJ (5%) 96kcal (5%)
|Fat
|8.1g
|7.7g (11%)
|of which saturates
|3.2g
|3.0g (15%)
|Carbohydrate
|5.8g
|5.4g (2%)
|of which sugars
|2.3g
|2.2g (2%)
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|1.1g
|1.0g (2%)
|Salt
|0.77g
|0.72g (12%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
