We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
Tick Tock Organic Rooibos Green 40S 72G

Tick Tock Organic Rooibos Green 40S 72G

4.8(6)
Write a review

£2.25

£3.12/100g

Tick Tock Organic Rooibos Green 40S 72GDid You Know?Rooibos is the original name for redbush tea and you say it like this: roy-boss!For more information, visit ticktocktea.com
Rooibos the Wonder PlantOpen skies, rugged mountains and the silvery sound of birdsong. This is the Cederberg, a vast wilderness to the north of Cape Town and the only place on earth where rooibos grows.At Tick Tock, we think of rooibos as a wonder plant; gentle, naturally caffeine free and brimming with goodness. Our Green Tick Tock, made with pure organic rooibos, is light and delicate, reminiscent of traditional green tea but with absolutely no bitterness.Subtly sweet and refreshing, Green Tick Tock can be enjoyed at any time - morning, noon and night.
A Family StoryAt Tick Tock, our love of tea and belief in its everyday magic began in 1903, when our great-grandfather Benjamin Ginsberg first experimented with the wild rooibos plant.What Makes Us TickOver 100 years later, we remain an independent family company with a pioneering spirit and a passion for wellbeing. Making the perfect teas for bright days and peaceful nights lies at the heart of everything we do.
Organic Food FederationEU Organic - GB-ORG-05, Non-EU AgricultureBiodegradable Plant-Based BagsOur teabags are now plant based, free from polypropylene plastic and fully biodegradable. Simply pop them in your Food Waste bin for composting by your local authority. Alternatively, you can put them in your general waste.Tick Tock is a trademark of Tick Tock Teas Limited.© Tick Tock Teas 2020
OrganicLow in TanninsGently HydratingNaturally Caffeine FreeAllows Restful SleepRich in AntioxidantsSupports Heart Health
Pack size: 72G

Ingredients

Organic certified Green Rooibos Tea (Aspalathus Linearis)

Produce of

Packed in the United Kingdom from imported ingredients

Number of uses

40 Count

Net Contents

72g ℮

Preparation and Usage

DirectionsAdd freshly boiled water and brew for 2-4 minutes. As with all green teas, it is best enjoyed without milk.

View all Fruit & Herbal Tea Bags

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here