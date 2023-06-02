Tick Tock Organic Rooibos Green 40S 72G Did You Know? Rooibos is the original name for redbush tea and you say it like this: roy-boss! For more information, visit ticktocktea.com

Rooibos the Wonder Plant Open skies, rugged mountains and the silvery sound of birdsong. This is the Cederberg, a vast wilderness to the north of Cape Town and the only place on earth where rooibos grows. At Tick Tock, we think of rooibos as a wonder plant; gentle, naturally caffeine free and brimming with goodness. Our Green Tick Tock, made with pure organic rooibos, is light and delicate, reminiscent of traditional green tea but with absolutely no bitterness. Subtly sweet and refreshing, Green Tick Tock can be enjoyed at any time - morning, noon and night.

A Family Story At Tick Tock, our love of tea and belief in its everyday magic began in 1903, when our great-grandfather Benjamin Ginsberg first experimented with the wild rooibos plant. What Makes Us Tick Over 100 years later, we remain an independent family company with a pioneering spirit and a passion for wellbeing. Making the perfect teas for bright days and peaceful nights lies at the heart of everything we do.

Organic Food Federation EU Organic - GB-ORG-05, Non-EU Agriculture Biodegradable Plant-Based Bags Our teabags are now plant based, free from polypropylene plastic and fully biodegradable. Simply pop them in your Food Waste bin for composting by your local authority. Alternatively, you can put them in your general waste. Tick Tock is a trademark of Tick Tock Teas Limited. © Tick Tock Teas 2020

Organic Low in Tannins Gently Hydrating Naturally Caffeine Free Allows Restful Sleep Rich in Antioxidants Supports Heart Health

Pack size: 72G

Ingredients

Organic certified Green Rooibos Tea (Aspalathus Linearis)

Produce of

Packed in the United Kingdom from imported ingredients

Number of uses

40 Count

Net Contents

72g ℮

Preparation and Usage