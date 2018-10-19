By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Raspberry Jelly 2 X 140G

1(1)Write a review
Tesco Raspberry Jelly 2 X 140G
£ 1.00
£0.36/100g
One pot
  • Energy422kJ 100kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.5g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars21.9g
    24%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 302kJ / 71kcal

Product Description

  • Raspberries in a raspberry flavour jelly.
  • Raspberry pieces. Juicy raspberry jelly topped with tangy raspberries.
  • Raspberry pieces. Juicy raspberry jelly topped with tangy raspberries.
  • Pack size: 280g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Water, Raspberry (14%), Sugar, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate, Tricalcium Citrate), Carrot Concentrate, Raspberry Juice from Concentrate, Flavourings, Blackcurrant Concentrate.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Paper widely recycled Pot. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2 x 140g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pot (140g)
Energy302kJ / 71kcal422kJ / 100kcal
Fat0.4g0.5g
Saturates0.1g0.2g
Carbohydrate16.1g22.5g
Sugars15.7g21.9g
Fibre1.0g1.4g
Protein0.4g0.5g
Salt0.3g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Jellies were not set, completely liquid. Inedible.

1 stars

Jellies were not set, completely liquid. Inedible.

Usually bought next

Tesco Raspberry Trifles 405G (3X135g)

£ 1.70
£0.42/100g

Offer

Tesco Strawberry Trifles 405G (3X135g)

£ 1.70
£0.42/100g

Offer

Dole Fruit Mandarins In Orange Jelly 4X123g

£ 2.00
£0.41/100g

Tesco Strawberry Cheesecake 3 X100g

£ 1.70
£0.57/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here