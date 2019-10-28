Tesco Ashbeck Sparkling Natural Mineral Water 500Ml

Great sparkling mineral water, mis-sold by Tesco
While I love Ashbeck Sparkling Mineral Water I don't love what Tesco has done with their own product. I bought 6x 500ml Ashbeck Sparkling mineral water WEEKLY for years & years - in shop & online. Mineral Water has a legal definition. It has to have natural Minerals in declared concentrations - ie a naturally healthy product ! Then for an unaccountable reason 18mths ago Tesco STOPPED selling this product & substituted Basic (cheaper ?) sparkling water from Perthshire :-( in all shops & online :-(( ok - so I now go buy Buxton Sparkling Mineral Water - still doesn't explain in any way Tesco totally weird decision I've kept one 500ml bottle of Ashbeck - was going to complain but can't be bothered