By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Ashbeck Still Natural Mineral Water 500Ml

4(1)Write a review
Tesco Ashbeck Still Natural Mineral Water 500Ml
£ 0.38
£0.08/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Still natural mineral water.
  • This pure, refreshing Ashbeck Natural Mineral Water is sourced from the rolling hills of Eden Valley on the edge of the Lake District, in a protected Special Area of Conservation. The water flows deep below ground through rocks dating back millions of years. These ancient rocks naturally filter each drop of Ashbeck water and enrich it with minerals to give a clear, refreshing taste.
  • Still Naturally filtered through ancient rocks in the Eden Valley
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500ml

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper litre
Calcium11.0mg
Magnesium3.5mg
Potassium2.5mg
Sodium10.0mg
Bicarbonate25.0mg
Sulphate11.0mg
Nitrate15.0mg
Chloride14.0mg
Dry Residue @ 180C85.0mg
pH6.2
As sold-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent value

4 stars

Very good value for money

Usually bought next

Tesco Still Water 2Ltr

£ 0.45
£0.02/100ml

Tesco Ashbeck Still Water 1L

£ 0.60
£0.06/100ml

Offer

Tesco 80 Teabags 250G

£ 1.10
£0.44/100g

Tesco Double Strength Orange Squash No Added Sugar 1.5L

£ 1.00
£0.07/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here