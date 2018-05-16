By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chunks In Jelly With Chicken 1.2Kg

£ 1.25
£1.05/kg

Product Description

  • A complete pet food for adult dogs aged 1-7 years
  • 100% complete, with essential vitamins and minerals, Calcium to support strong teeth and bones, Omega 6 and Zinc to support healthy skin and coat, No Artificial Flavours, No Artificial Colours
  • Developed with Pet Nutrition Experts
  • Pack size: 1.2KG

Information

Ingredients

Composition:
Meat and Animal Derivatives (34%, including 4% Chicken), Cereals, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Minerals, Oils and Fats, Various Sugars, Derivatives Of Vegetable Origin.

Additives
Technological Additives per Kg: Cassia Gum 3g.
Nutritional Additives per Kg: Vitamin A 1590 IU, Vitamin D₃150 IU, Ferrous Sulphate Monohydrate 35 mg, Calcium Iodate Anhydrous 0.6 mg, Manganous Sulphate Monohydrate 4 mg, Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate 57 mg, Sodium Selenite 0.03 mg.

Analytical Constituents
Protein  6.5%, Crude fibres  0.3%, Fat content  3.5%, Inorganic matter  2.5%, Moisture  82.5%, Calcium  0.4%, Omega 6  0.8%.
Calories:  78 per 100g

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and use within 2 days. Daily Feeding Guide Body Weight Cans 5 - 10kg up to ½ 10 – 20kg ½-1 20 – 30kg 1-1⅓ 30 – 40kg 1⅓ -1⅔ 40 – 50kg 1⅔-2 An individual dog’s requirement may differ from this guide; it will depend on the level of activity and the age of your dog. Best served at room temperature. Make sure fresh drinking water is always available for your pet. When introducing your dog to a new food, make the change gradually over 7-10 days, increasing the proportion of the new food each day.

Produce of

Produced in the Netherlands

Number of uses

12 Servings

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1.2 kg e

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

