Tesco Chunks In Jelly With Chicken 1.2Kg

Product Description
- A complete pet food for adult dogs aged 1-7 years
- 100% complete, with essential vitamins and minerals, Calcium to support strong teeth and bones, Omega 6 and Zinc to support healthy skin and coat, No Artificial Flavours, No Artificial Colours
- Developed with Pet Nutrition Experts
- Pack size: 1.2KG
Information
Ingredients
Composition:
Meat and Animal Derivatives (34%, including 4% Chicken), Cereals, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Minerals, Oils and Fats, Various Sugars, Derivatives Of Vegetable Origin.
Additives
Technological Additives per Kg: Cassia Gum 3g.
Nutritional Additives per Kg: Vitamin A 1590 IU, Vitamin D₃150 IU, Ferrous Sulphate Monohydrate 35 mg, Calcium Iodate Anhydrous 0.6 mg, Manganous Sulphate Monohydrate 4 mg, Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate 57 mg, Sodium Selenite 0.03 mg.
Analytical Constituents
Protein 6.5%, Crude fibres 0.3%, Fat content 3.5%, Inorganic matter 2.5%, Moisture 82.5%, Calcium 0.4%, Omega 6 0.8%.
Calories: 78 per 100g
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and use within 2 days. Daily Feeding Guide Body Weight Cans 5 - 10kg up to ½ 10 – 20kg ½-1 20 – 30kg 1-1⅓ 30 – 40kg 1⅓ -1⅔ 40 – 50kg 1⅔-2 An individual dog’s requirement may differ from this guide; it will depend on the level of activity and the age of your dog. Best served at room temperature. Make sure fresh drinking water is always available for your pet. When introducing your dog to a new food, make the change gradually over 7-10 days, increasing the proportion of the new food each day.
Produce of
Produced in the Netherlands
Number of uses
12 Servings
Recycling info
Can. Metal widely recycled
Net Contents
1.2 kg e
