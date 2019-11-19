Corona 4X330ml
Product Description
- Extra Lager Beer
- Type: Sunshine lager
- ABV: 4.5%
- Origin: Mexico City, Mexico
- Overall impression: Golden lager with honey and refreshing citrus notes.
- Corona has been brewed and bottled in Mexico since 1925 and is lighter than traditional beers, with a crisp and refreshing taste. The aroma is fruity-honey with a touch of malt and the flavour is crisp and well-balanced between hops and malt, toward the malt side.
- Whatever the time of year, Corona is best served ice cold and with a wedge of lime, that both complements and intensifies the flavour with the lovely citrus notes.
- Corona's superior taste profile is due to the fact that our brewers take great care to use only the best ingredients available, made with the finest quality blend of filtered water, malted barley, hops, corn and yeast.
- Still brewed in Mexico, every sip of Corona conjures images of golden sands and pale blue skies, no wonder customers keep coming back time and time again.
- The unmistakable color, the one-of-a-kind taste, the unparalleled flavor of relaxation makes it 'la cerveza mas fina, from Mexico', made for gathering with friends.
- Find us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and our own channels:
- www.coronaextra.co.uk
- www.tapintoyourbeer.com
- Food Pairing Recommendation
- Subtle flavours and low alcohol intensity means Corona can be overpowered. However, it's fragrant nature and citrus notes, when combined with lime, also make it a great partner for several cuisines: in particular Thai, Chinese and Mexican. The sweetness from the malts is also at the right level to reduce medium heat that can often be found in dishes from these areas.
- Home-Run Pairing: Nachos
- Corn Nachos will have flavor matches with the corn used as part of the grain bill for Corona. The carbonation will help cut through any rich and fatty toppings such as avocado, sour cream or cheese, whilst the malt sweetness will offset any moderate heat from jalapenos or other varieties of chillis. Finally the lime added to the corona will add a citrus burst to the nachos as well helping further accentuate the flavors on your palate.
- Pack size: 1320ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Barley Malt, Maize, Rice, Hops
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
ABV
4.5% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before End: See Bottle
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable
Distributor address
- AB InBev UK Limited,
- LU1 3LS,
- UK.
Return to
- AB InBev UK Limited,
- LU1 3LS,
- UK.
- UK Consumer Helpline: 0870 24 111 24
- www.talktoabinbev.com / www.corona.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
4 x 330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 ml
|Per 330 ml
|Energy kCal/kJ
|42,1 / 176,1
|138,9 / 581,1
|Fat
|0
|0
|Of which saturates
|0
|0
|Carbohydrate (g)
|4,0
|13.2
|Of which sugar (g)
|0,2
|0,66
|Protein (g)
|0,32
|1,06
|Salt (g/l)
|0,038
|0,13
