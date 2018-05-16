Kiwi Shoe Passion 3/4 Lenght Insole

- KIWI Shoe Passion Gel Cushions are virtually invisible gel shoe inserts that provide gentle cushioning and comfort for your feet in all your favourite shoes. The ball of foot and heel cushion inserts implement patented Air Cushion Technology, using unique air channels to provide comfort all day long.
SC Johnson A family company since 1886. Fisk Johnson
- Ball of foot and heel cushioning for 2 in 1 comfort
- For all day or night comfort
- Air cushion technology for extra comfort
- Hand washable
Information
Preparation and Usage
- DIRECTIONS FOR USE:
- STEP 1
- Remove protective plastic.
- STEP 2
- Place pad in shoe.
- STEP 3
- Press firmly and enjoy.
Warnings
- KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN AND PETS.
Name and address
- SC Johnson Ltd.,
- Camberley,
- GU16 7AJ.
Return to
- SC Johnson Ltd.,
- Camberley,
- GU16 7AJ.
- 0800 353 353 (ROI 1800 409 176)
- www.scjohnson.co.uk
- ask.uk@scj.com
- www.scjohnson.com
- www.scjproducts.info
Safety information
KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN AND PETS.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020