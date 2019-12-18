By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Mince Pies 6 Pack

4(22)Write a review
Tesco Mince Pies 6 Pack

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 0.87
£0.15/each

Offer

One mince pie
  • Energy879kJ 209kcal
    10%
  • Fat7.3g
    10%
  • Saturates3.2g
    16%
  • Sugars13.7g
    15%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1616kJ / 385kcal

Product Description

  • Shortcrust pastry cases with a mincemeat filling.
  • BUTTER ENRICHED PASTRY Filled with spiced mincemeat made with sultanas, currants and raisins
Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mincemeat (49%) [Sugar, Apple Purée, Sultanas, Glucose Syrup, Currants, Humectant (Glycerol), Raisins, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Orange Peel, Maize Starch, Ground Mixed Spice, Lemon Peel, Apricot Purée, Malted Barley, Acetic Acid, Citric Acid, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite, Sulphur Dioxide), Flavouring, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate)], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk) (4%), Sugar, Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: HEATING INSTRUCTIONS - OVEN 180°C / Fan 160°C / Gas 4 | 8 mins - Can be eaten warm or cold. - Remove outer packaging. - Place pies (still in foil cases) on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 8 minutes. - Leave to stand for 3 minutes after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: Remove all packaging, including foil case.
Place a pie on a microwaveable plate and microwave on full power. If heating 4 or more pies at a time, heat for 30 seconds.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
MICROWAVE
800W / 900W | 10 secs / 10 secs

Cooking Precautions

  • Important: All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Caution: Take care as product will be very hot.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Foil. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne mince pie (54g)
Energy1616kJ / 385kcal879kJ / 209kcal
Fat13.5g7.3g
Saturates5.8g3.2g
Carbohydrate60.8g33.1g
Sugars25.2g13.7g
Fibre2.3g1.3g
Protein3.8g2.1g
Salt0.3g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Pack contains 6 servings.--
As sold--

22 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Biggest Yummy

5 stars

My favourite mince pie, and I have tried them all. Competetively price too Pastry is light and crumbly and the filling is fruity and tastes lightly of spice and not too sweet ....BIG yummy Please can we have them 365 days a year or more if possible

the best

5 stars

so tasty teenager wont stop demanding them

Excellent for the price

4 stars

Excellent for the price

A good tasty mincepie

4 stars

Lovely melt in the mouth pastry, mincemeat rather sloppy

Really nice. Was surprised as they were a good pri

5 stars

Really nice. Was surprised as they were a good price .

Too sweet!

1 stars

Way too sweet.

Mince pies lack Christmas spirit

1 stars

Thought I'd give these a try - just to see how they compare with a local low cost (German) competitor. And to be honest these fall well short. The fruit is a rather stodgy, gooey mixture lacking in flavour. The pastry was dry and there was even some stalk left on the fruit. Not impressed

The best

5 stars

The best mince pies around. Just like my mum used to make

Poor after last years. Runny and lacking fruit. Wi

3 stars

Poor after last years. Runny and lacking fruit. Will not be buying any more.

Very good for the price thank you

5 stars

Very good for the price thank you

1-10 of 22 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

