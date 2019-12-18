Tesco Mince Pies 6 Pack

Biggest Yummy
My favourite mince pie, and I have tried them all. Competetively price too Pastry is light and crumbly and the filling is fruity and tastes lightly of spice and not too sweet ....BIG yummy Please can we have them 365 days a year or more if possible
the best
so tasty teenager wont stop demanding them
Excellent for the price
A good tasty mincepie
Lovely melt in the mouth pastry, mincemeat rather sloppy
Really nice. Was surprised as they were a good pri
Too sweet!
Way too sweet.
Mince pies lack Christmas spirit
Thought I'd give these a try - just to see how they compare with a local low cost (German) competitor. And to be honest these fall well short. The fruit is a rather stodgy, gooey mixture lacking in flavour. The pastry was dry and there was even some stalk left on the fruit. Not impressed
The best
The best mince pies around. Just like my mum used to make
Poor after last years. Runny and lacking fruit. Wi
Very good for the price thank you
