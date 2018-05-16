By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pakeeza Henna Very Low Fat Natural Yogurt 1Kg

Pakeeza Henna Very Low Fat Natural Yogurt 1Kg
£ 1.10
£0.11/100g

Product Description

  • Natural Live Set Yogurt
  • Very low fat
  • Made with British milk
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial flavourings or colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 1000g
  • Very low fat

Information

Ingredients

Very Low Fat Yogurt (Milk)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated, store between 1-5°COnce opened consume within 3 days For Use By See Side of Bucket

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Rochdale,
  • OL16 5LX.

Return to

  • Rochdale,
  • OL16 5LX.
  • 01706 641551
  • pakeeza.co.uk

Net Contents

1kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 177kJ / 42kcal
Fat 0.2g
Of which saturates 0.11g
Mono-Unsaturates 0.07g
Polyunsaturates 0.02g
Carbohydrate 6.4g
Of which sugars 3.0g
Fibre <0.5g
Protein 3.63g
Salt 0.14g
Calcium 0.15mg

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

