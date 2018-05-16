Pakeeza Henna Very Low Fat Natural Yogurt 1Kg

Product Description
- Natural Live Set Yogurt
- Very low fat
- Made with British milk
- Gluten free
- No artificial flavourings or colours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 1000g
Information
Ingredients
Very Low Fat Yogurt (Milk)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated, store between 1-5°COnce opened consume within 3 days For Use By See Side of Bucket
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Rochdale,
- OL16 5LX.
Return to
- Rochdale,
- OL16 5LX.
- 01706 641551
- pakeeza.co.uk
Net Contents
1kg ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|177kJ / 42kcal
|Fat
|0.2g
|Of which saturates
|0.11g
|Mono-Unsaturates
|0.07g
|Polyunsaturates
|0.02g
|Carbohydrate
|6.4g
|Of which sugars
|3.0g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|Protein
|3.63g
|Salt
|0.14g
|Calcium
|0.15mg
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
