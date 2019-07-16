Casillero Del Diablo Malbec 75Cl

Very disappointing would not buy again.
Very disappointing would not buy again.
Delicious!
I am a great fan of Casillero wines and this is a welcome addition, lighter than the cabernet but still good body and full of flavour.
Lovely
I brought a bottle of this back from Chile when I visited the Conch Y Toro Vineyard. I wish that I had tried it while I was there as I would have bought some more. Am pleased to find that I can also buy it in the UK from Tesco. I already liked Chilean wines and Argentine Malbec. I prefer this to Argentine Malbec, and it is almost on a par with my Favourite wine, Rioja!
Excellent. Chilean red
I am almost addicted to Argentinian Malbec which I consider to be the best Malbec red around. So it was with some hesitation that I tried this Chilean version. It's not the best Malbec I have tasted but it certainly competes very well with the Argentine top "brews". Fat and fruity with a wonderful, deep nose which arises when the wine has been left to breathe for an hour or so, this is a wine which can be enjoyed with rich food or on its own. It lasts long on the palette. Just a slight downside - there is indeed a hint of black pepper which for me gives it a slight edge away from the velvety smoothness that most good Malbecs are renowned for. Nevertheless, an excellent wine at a reasonable price.
nicely smooth.
Was exposed to this wine last weekend whilst visiting family and was very impressed with its smooth fruity flavours, will be ordering a case for my own personal consumption in the near future.
Delicious!
The case was delivered exactly at the time I had specified by a friendly driver. Tasting the wine I was not disappointed! I bought the case to give a couple of bottles to a friend as a thank you for a favour - it happened to be his favourite Chilean Malbec. It has the full body and fruity richness you expect from a good Malbec. Highly recommended, will definitely buy it again.
Best so far from the Del Diablo range
Full bodied fruity red. It has surpassed the Shiraz from the Del Diablo range in my view.