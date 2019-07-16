By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Casillero Del Diablo Malbec 75Cl

Product Description

  • Malbec - Red Chilean Wine
  • A medium-bodied Malbec with intense black cherry and plum flavours with a hint of black pepper and vanilla spice. Food Match: Great with grilled meats, roasted vegetables or mature cheeses.
  • Wine of Chile
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • A full-bodied Malbec with intense black cherry and plum flavours with a hint of black pepper and vanilla spice. Food Match: Great with grilled meats, roasted vegetables or mature cheeses

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Concha y Toro

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Marcelo Papa

Country

Chile

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Malbec

Vinification Details

  • The unique characteristics of each of our vineyards are reflected within the flavours and aromas of each bottle. This range of wines brings to you the best that Chile has to offer.

History

  • The story behind one of Chile's most famous wines began more than 120 years ago. Don Melchor, founder of Concha y Toro, stored batches of his best wines in an underground cellar. When he noticed that bottles had been stolen, he spread a rumour amongst the locals that a devil lived in his cellar. Hence the name of Casillero del Diablo, the devil's cellar. Since 2008, Diablo wines have received more than 80 awards from internationally recognised competitions, including 8 Gold medals and 18 Silver medals.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • Vina Concha Toro S.A.
  • Nuewa Tajamar 481,
  • Torre Norte Piso 15,
  • Santiago.

Importer address

  • Concha y Toro UK Ltd.,
  • Oxford,
  • OX4 4GP,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Concha y Toro UK Ltd.,
  • Oxford,
  • OX4 4GP,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl

Very disappointing would not buy again.

2 stars

Very disappointing would not buy again.

Delicious!

4 stars

I am a great fan of Casillero wines and this is a welcome addition, lighter than the cabernet but still good body and full of flavour.

Lovely

5 stars

I brought a bottle of this back from Chile when I visited the Conch Y Toro Vineyard. I wish that I had tried it while I was there as I would have bought some more. Am pleased to find that I can also buy it in the UK from Tesco. I already liked Chilean wines and Argentine Malbec. I prefer this to Argentine Malbec, and it is almost on a par with my Favourite wine, Rioja!

Excellent. Chilean red

4 stars

I am almost addicted to Argentinian Malbec which I consider to be the best Malbec red around. So it was with some hesitation that I tried this Chilean version. It's not the best Malbec I have tasted but it certainly competes very well with the Argentine top "brews". Fat and fruity with a wonderful, deep nose which arises when the wine has been left to breathe for an hour or so, this is a wine which can be enjoyed with rich food or on its own. It lasts long on the palette. Just a slight downside - there is indeed a hint of black pepper which for me gives it a slight edge away from the velvety smoothness that most good Malbecs are renowned for. Nevertheless, an excellent wine at a reasonable price.

nicely smooth.

4 stars

Was exposed to this wine last weekend whilst visiting family and was very impressed with its smooth fruity flavours, will be ordering a case for my own personal consumption in the near future.

Delicious!

5 stars

The case was delivered exactly at the time I had specified by a friendly driver. Tasting the wine I was not disappointed! I bought the case to give a couple of bottles to a friend as a thank you for a favour - it happened to be his favourite Chilean Malbec. It has the full body and fruity richness you expect from a good Malbec. Highly recommended, will definitely buy it again.

Best so far from the Del Diablo range

5 stars

Full bodied fruity red. It has surpassed the Shiraz from the Del Diablo range in my view.

