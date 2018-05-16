Sis. Go Isotonic Energy Gel Blackcurrant 60Ml

Product Description
- Blackcurrant flavoured maltodextrin gel with added sweetener
- Informed-Sport.com
- We designed the world's first and only isotonic energy gel to be clean in the mouth and easy to digest. Our patented product means it delivers energy fast without the need for extra water.
- Trusted Quality since 1992
- The only truly isotonic energy gel
- Fast energy - no need for water
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 60ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Maltodextrin (from Maize) (33%), Gelling Agents (Gellan Gum, Xanthan Gum), Natural Flavouring, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Preservatives (Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate), Sweetener (Acesulfame K), Sodium Chloride, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Directions:
- Consume up to 3 sachets per 60 minutes during exercise as required. SiS Go Gels do not need to be consumed with water to be effective. Ensure you keep hydrated.
Recycling info
Sachet. Recyclable
Name and address
- SIS (Science in Sport) Ltd,
- The Innovation Centre 35 Churchill Way,
- Nelson,
- Lancashire,
- BB9 6RT,
- UK.
Return to
- SIS (Science in Sport) Ltd,
- The Innovation Centre 35 Churchill Way,
- Nelson,
- Lancashire,
- BB9 6RT,
- UK.
- Tel: +44 (0)1282 440980
- www.scienceinsport.com
Net Contents
60ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|per serving 60ml
|Energy
|613kj/144kcal
|368/87kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|0.0g
|of which saturates
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Carbohydrate
|36g
|22g
|of which sugars
|1.0g
|0.6g
|Protein
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Salt
|0.01g
|0.01g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020