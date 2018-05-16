By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Sis. Go Isotonic Energy Gel Blackcurrant 60Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Sis. Go Isotonic Energy Gel Blackcurrant 60Ml
£ 1.40
£2.34/100ml

Product Description

  • Blackcurrant flavoured maltodextrin gel with added sweetener
  • Informed-Sport.com
  • We designed the world's first and only isotonic energy gel to be clean in the mouth and easy to digest. Our patented product means it delivers energy fast without the need for extra water.
  • Trusted Quality since 1992
  • The only truly isotonic energy gel
  • Fast energy - no need for water
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 60ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Maltodextrin (from Maize) (33%), Gelling Agents (Gellan Gum, Xanthan Gum), Natural Flavouring, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Preservatives (Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate), Sweetener (Acesulfame K), Sodium Chloride, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions:
  • Consume up to 3 sachets per 60 minutes during exercise as required. SiS Go Gels do not need to be consumed with water to be effective. Ensure you keep hydrated.

Recycling info

Sachet. Recyclable

Name and address

  • SIS (Science in Sport) Ltd,
  • The Innovation Centre 35 Churchill Way,
  • Nelson,
  • Lancashire,
  • BB9 6RT,
  • UK.

Return to

  • SIS (Science in Sport) Ltd,
  • The Innovation Centre 35 Churchill Way,
  • Nelson,
  • Lancashire,
  • BB9 6RT,
  • UK.
  • Tel: +44 (0)1282 440980
  • www.scienceinsport.com

Net Contents

60ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100mlper serving 60ml
Energy613kj/144kcal368/87kcal
Fat0.1g0.0g
of which saturates0.0g0.0g
Carbohydrate36g22g
of which sugars1.0g0.6g
Protein0.0g0.0g
Salt0.01g0.01g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Sis. Go Isotonic Energy Caffeine Gel Berry 60Ml

£ 1.80
£3.00/100ml

Sis. Go Isotonic Energygel Blackcurrant 6 X 60Ml Pack

£ 6.00
£1.67/100ml

Sis. Go Energy Bar Banana 40G

£ 1.20
£3.00/100g

Sis. Go Isotonic Energy Gel Orange 60Ml

£ 1.40
£2.34/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here