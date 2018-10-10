Airwick Fresh Matic White Vanilla Single Reffil250ml

not happy with new nozzle hardly a smell
bought mulled wine airwick fresh matic not happy with new nozzle if not broke dont fix it i buy loads of fresh matic hardly a smell with ne w nozzle just leave them the way they were
Made in EU
250ml ℮
DANGER WARNING: PLEASE READ THE SAFETY AND PRECAUTIONARY TEXT CAREFULLY BEFORE USE. KEEP FOR FUTURE REFERENCE. Before inserting this aerosol refill, check that your automatic device switch is in the OFF position. Direct the device away from the face before switching on. When it is switched on, the device will automatically spray after 15 seconds. For safety reasons, follow carefully the directions for use supplied with your Freshmatic device. SAFETY / ALLERGY INFORMATION: Freshmatic Max Refill - White Vanilla Bean. Contains. People suffering from perfume sensitivity should be cautious when using this product. Air Fresheners do not replace good hygiene practices. CAUTION: Extremely flammable aerosol. Use only as directed. Keep out of reach of children and pets. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Pressurised container - May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Extremes of temperatures can occur in motor cars near ovens and fireplaces. Do not spray near an electrical fire, heat sources or electrical equipment in use. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses if present and easy to do - continue rinsing. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating and inhaling the contents can be harmful or fatal. DANGER Contains: 1-(1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8- Octahydro-2,3,8,8-tetramethyl-2-naphthalenyl)ethanone, Benzyl salicylate, Linalool. May produce an allergic reaction. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020