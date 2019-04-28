By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Bath Essentials Exfoliating Gloves

2.5(3)Write a review
Bath Essentials Exfoliating Gloves
£ 1.00
£1.00/each

Product Description

  • Exfoliating Gloves
  • Great for exfoliating in the shower, especially before applying self tan.
  • 100% Nylon.
  • Colour may vary.

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Care instructions: Rinse thoroughly after use and hang to dry in a ventilated area. Hand wash only.

Warnings

  • WARNING: Do not use on broken or infected skin. If irritation occurs, discontinue use.
  • Please retain for future reference.

Name and address

  • H&A,
  • YO26 6RS,
  • UK.

Return to

  • H&A,
  • YO26 6RS,
  • UK.
  • handa-uk.com

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING: Do not use on broken or infected skin. If irritation occurs, discontinue use. Please retain for future reference.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

3 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Waste of money

1 stars

Poor quality

Poor quality

1 stars

It ripped after 3 uses

A must for dry skin

5 stars

If you have dry skin as I do these are a must! Each time a have a bath put these on and gently rub off all the dry skin. They really do work, give them a try

Usually bought next

Bath Essentials Body Puff (Coloured)

£ 1.00
£1.00/each

Bath Essentials Exfoliating Massage Sponge

£ 1.00
£1.00/each

Calcot Manor Papaya & Lemon Scrub 200Ml

£ 4.00
£2.00/100ml

Bath Essentials Facecloth

£ 1.00
£1.00/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here