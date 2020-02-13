Bath Essentials Exfoliating Massage Sponge

Avoid, exfoliating side disintegrates.
The exfoliating side starts to come away in bits after a couple of days of use.
A waste of money
Just wanted a simple sponge, and this was the only one. Bought two. Sadly bits started falling off the top [exfoliating?] layer within a short while so I chucked both of them away. Annoying, to say the least.
The exfoliating side shreds within a week. Waste o
The exfoliating side shreds within a week. Waste of money.
Not as good as old ones
Not as good as the old ones
very poor quality
i have never had to write a review about tesco basic or tesco essential products before, but i feel i must the minute you wet the sponge the exfoliating rough side crumbles within minues the sponf starts to disintigrate within a day or two. i am very surprised and dissapointed as i have never had a bad product from tesco before i would not buy these sponges again
Absolutely fantastic
Good quality a FANTASTIC exfoliating sponge and tesco haven’t got any or discontinued ANOTHER great item