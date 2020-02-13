By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bath Essentials Exfoliating Massage Sponge

1.5(6)Write a review
Bath Essentials Exfoliating Massage Sponge
£ 1.00
£1.00/each

Product Description

  • Exfoliating Massage Sponge
  • Colours may vary.

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for use: For soft exfoliated skin and to improve your circulation, use with your favourite body wash in an upwards circular motion.
  • Care instructions: Rinse thoroughly after use and allow to dry naturally in a well ventilated area.

Warnings

  • Warning: Avoid using on broken or infected skin. If any irritation occurs discontinue use.
  • Please retain for future reference.

Name and address

  • H&A,
  • YO26 6RS,
  • UK.

Return to

  • H&A,
  • YO26 6RS,
  • UK.
  • handa-uk.com

Safety information

6 Reviews

Average of 1.7 stars

Avoid, exfoliating side disintegrates.

1 stars

The exfoliating side starts to come away in bits after a couple of days of use.

A waste of money

1 stars

Just wanted a simple sponge, and this was the only one. Bought two. Sadly bits started falling off the top [exfoliating?] layer within a short while so I chucked both of them away. Annoying, to say the least.

The exfoliating side shreds within a week. Waste o

1 stars

The exfoliating side shreds within a week. Waste of money.

Not as good as old ones

1 stars

Not as good as the old ones

very poor quality

1 stars

i have never had to write a review about tesco basic or tesco essential products before, but i feel i must the minute you wet the sponge the exfoliating rough side crumbles within minues the sponf starts to disintigrate within a day or two. i am very surprised and dissapointed as i have never had a bad product from tesco before i would not buy these sponges again

Absolutely fantastic

5 stars

Good quality a FANTASTIC exfoliating sponge and tesco haven’t got any or discontinued ANOTHER great item

