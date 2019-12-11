Crosse And Blackwell Best Of British Roast Chicken & Vegetable Soup 400G
Offer
Product Description
- Chicken & Vegetable Soup
- It all started in 1819 between a farmer and a chef.
- Combining foodie passion with farming know-how, they formed a perfect partnership - much like a bowl of scrumptious soup and a crusty roll!
- 200 years on...
- We still make the good stuff, we still use local British produce, and we still believe in perfect partnerships.
- Farmers & Chefs
- Friends & Families
- Crosse & Blackwell Ltd
- From British farms
- Purveyors of great British soups
- 1-of your-5 a day
- No artificial flavours, colours or preservatives
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Vegetables in varying proportions (32%) (Carrot, Potato, Green Beans, Garden Peas), Roast Chicken (7.5%), Modified Maize Starch, Onion, Tomato Puree, Salted Butter (Milk), Salt, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamin, Niacin), Concentrated Carrot Juice, Garlic Puree, Parsley, White Pepper, Flavouring, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Sugar, Leek, Parsley Extract
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Wheat
Storage
Before opening: Store in a cool dry placeAfter opening: Once opened, empty, cover and refrigerate. Use within 2 days. Best Before End: See can end.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan and heat gently whilst stirring. Do not boil.
Number of uses
This pack contains 1 serving. 5 a day: Portion size: 1 can
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Can. Metal - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Princes Ltd.,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1NX,
- UK.
Return to
- Guarantee of Quality:
- If you are not completely satisfied please contact us at:
- Crosse & Blackwell Customer Care,
- Princes Ltd.,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1NX,
- UK.
- www.crosseandblackwell.co.uk
Net Contents
400 ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Per can
|RI*
|Energy kJ
|172
|687
|8400
|Energy kcal
|41
|163
|2000
|Fat
|1.2g
|4.8g
|70g
|of which saturates
|0.6g
|2.4g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|5.0g
|20.0g
|260g
|of which sugars
|1.5g
|6.0g
|90g
|Fibre
|0.4g
|1.6g
|n/a
|Protein
|2.3g
|9.2g
|50g
|Salt
|0.55g
|2.20g
|6g
|*Reference Intake of an average adult
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019