Crosse And Blackwell Best Of British Broccoli & Stilton Soup 400G

5(2)Write a review
£ 0.60
£0.15/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Broccoli & Stilton Soup
  • It all started in 1819 between a farmer and a chef.
  • Combining foodie passion with farming know-how, they formed a perfect partnership - much like a bowl of scrumptious soup and a crusty roll!
  • 200 years on...
  • We still make the good stuff, we still use local British produce, and we still believe in perfect partnerships.
  • Farmers & Chefs
  • Friends & Families
  • Crosse & Blackwell Ltd
  • With Melton Mowbray stilton
  • Purveyors of great British soups
  • No artificial flavours, colours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Broccoli (13%), Stilton Cheese (Milk) (3%), Maize Starch, Spinach, Whey Protein (Milk), Yoghurt (Milk), Wheat Flour (contains Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamin and Niacin), Rapeseed Oil, Double Cream (Milk), Potato Starch, Butter (Milk), Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Garlic Powder, Leek Powder, Sugar, White Pepper, Flavouring, Nutmeg, Colour (Mixed Carotenes)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Before opening: Store in a cool dry placeAfter opening: Once opened, empty, cover and refrigerate. Use within 2 days. Best Before End: See can end.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan and heat gently whilst stirring. Do not boil.

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Princes Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Guarantee of Quality:
  • If you are not completely satisfied please contact us at:
  • Crosse & Blackwell Customer Care,
  • Princes Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • UK.
  • www.crosseandblackwell.co.uk

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gPer canRI*
Energy kJ2138518400
Energy kcal512042000
Fat 2.7g10.8g70g
of which saturates 1.2g4.8g20g
Carbohydrate 4.5g18.0g260g
of which sugars 0.9g3.6g90g
Fibre 0.5g2.0gn/a
Protein 1.9g7.6g50g
Salt 0.55g2.20g6g
*Reference Intake of an average adult---

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Best soup range I have had for the price - Amazing

5 stars

I have literally never left a review for a food product but for the price, this range of soup is incredible! I bought some bake in the oven baguettes, the broccoli and stilton and the roast chicken and veg. Both yesterday and today I have had the most enjoyable lunches. Would HIGHLY recommend!

Perfection

5 stars

Took me years to find the perfect Broccoli and Stilton soup and this is it !! Creamy, rich, perfect in every way. For some unknown reason it is no longer available. With respect to Tesco, your version is no where near the taste of this classic. BRING IT BACK, I miss it so much.

