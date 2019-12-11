Crosse And Blackwell Best Of British Broccoli & Stilton Soup 400G

Best soup range I have had for the price - Amazing
I have literally never left a review for a food product but for the price, this range of soup is incredible! I bought some bake in the oven baguettes, the broccoli and stilton and the roast chicken and veg. Both yesterday and today I have had the most enjoyable lunches. Would HIGHLY recommend!
Perfection
Took me years to find the perfect Broccoli and Stilton soup and this is it !! Creamy, rich, perfect in every way. For some unknown reason it is no longer available. With respect to Tesco, your version is no where near the taste of this classic. BRING IT BACK, I miss it so much.