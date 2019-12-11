By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Heinz Burger Sauce 220Ml

Heinz Burger Sauce 220Ml
£ 1.70
£0.77/100ml

  • CREAMY SAUCE WITH TOMATOES, SHALLOTS AND PARSLEY.
  • Servings per bottle - 15.
  • Pack size: 220ml

Sunflower Oil, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Whey Proteins (from MILK), Concentrated Tomato Puree (5%), MUSTARD (Water, Vinegar, MUSTARD, Sugar, Salt, Spices), Salt, Shallots (1%), Modified Cornflour, Worcestershire Sauce (BARLEY Malt Vinegar, Spirit Vinegar, Molasses, Sugar, Salt, Anchovies (FISH), Tamarind Extract, Onions, Garlic, Spice, Flavouring, Lactic Acid), Flavourings (contain EGG), Thickener-Xanthan Gum, Parsley, Colour - Paprika Extract

After opening refrigerate.

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Hayes,
  • Middx.,
  • UB4 8AL.

220ml ℮

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving (15g)
Energy 1688kJ253kJ
-408kcal61kcal
Fat 37.0g5.6g
-of which saturates 4.0g0.6g
Carbohydrate 17.0g2.5g
-of which sugars 12.0g1.8g
Fibre 0.2gTrace
Protein 1.7g0.3g
Salt 2.2g0.3g

