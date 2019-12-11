Heinz Burger Sauce 220Ml

Product Description
- CREAMY SAUCE WITH TOMATOES, SHALLOTS AND PARSLEY.
- Servings per bottle - 15.
- Pack size: 220ml
Information
Ingredients
Sunflower Oil, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Whey Proteins (from MILK), Concentrated Tomato Puree (5%), MUSTARD (Water, Vinegar, MUSTARD, Sugar, Salt, Spices), Salt, Shallots (1%), Modified Cornflour, Worcestershire Sauce (BARLEY Malt Vinegar, Spirit Vinegar, Molasses, Sugar, Salt, Anchovies (FISH), Tamarind Extract, Onions, Garlic, Spice, Flavouring, Lactic Acid), Flavourings (contain EGG), Thickener-Xanthan Gum, Parsley, Colour - Paprika Extract
Storage
After opening refrigerate.
Name and address
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- Hayes,
- Middx.,
- UB4 8AL.
Return to
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- Hayes,
- Middx.,
- UB4 8AL.
- heinz.co.uk
- UK Careline 0800 5285757 (ROI 1800 995311)
Net Contents
220ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving (15g)
|Energy
|1688kJ
|253kJ
|-
|408kcal
|61kcal
|Fat
|37.0g
|5.6g
|-of which saturates
|4.0g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|17.0g
|2.5g
|-of which sugars
|12.0g
|1.8g
|Fibre
|0.2g
|Trace
|Protein
|1.7g
|0.3g
|Salt
|2.2g
|0.3g
