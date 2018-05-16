By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Jarlsberg Cheese 190G

Jarlsberg Cheese 190G
£ 2.20
£11.58/kg

Product Description

  • Jarlsberg® Medium Fat Hard Cheese
  • Facebook/Jarlsbergcheese
  • Twitter@No1Jarlsberg
  • From Norway's Green Pastures to your kitchen table, Jarlsberg® is made with milk from specially selected approved farms and to a recipe we have kept secret since 1956. Mild and nutty with a hint of sweetness, it's a flavour unlike any other.
  • Smooth, distinctive, rounded taste
  • Made with Jarslberg's secret recipe
  • Pack size: 190g

Information

Ingredients

Pasteurised Milk, Salt, Starter Culture, Rennet

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Best consumed within 3 days of opening and by best before date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Norway and Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Jarslberg is delicious in cooking. Try it in pasta dishes, salads and fondues; or simply serve on toasted ciabatta.

Name and address

  • Norseland Ltd,
  • Ilchester,
  • Somerset,
  • BA22 8JL,
  • England.

Return to

  • Norseland Ltd,
  • Ilchester,
  • Somerset,
  • BA22 8JL,
  • England.
  • www.jarlsberg.com

Net Contents

190g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g
Energy kJ1514 kJ
Energy kcal364 kcal
Fat 28 g
of which Saturates 17.3 g
Carbohydrates0.1 g
of which Sugars 0.1 g
Protein 28 g
Salt 1.25 g

