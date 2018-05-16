Jarlsberg Cheese 190G

Product Description
- Jarlsberg® Medium Fat Hard Cheese
- From Norway's Green Pastures to your kitchen table, Jarlsberg® is made with milk from specially selected approved farms and to a recipe we have kept secret since 1956. Mild and nutty with a hint of sweetness, it's a flavour unlike any other.
- Smooth, distinctive, rounded taste
- Made with Jarslberg's secret recipe
- Pack size: 190g
Information
Ingredients
Pasteurised Milk, Salt, Starter Culture, Rennet
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated.Best consumed within 3 days of opening and by best before date shown.
Produce of
Produced in Norway and Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Jarslberg is delicious in cooking. Try it in pasta dishes, salads and fondues; or simply serve on toasted ciabatta.
Name and address
Return to
- Norseland Ltd,
- Ilchester,
- Somerset,
- BA22 8JL,
- England.
Net Contents
190g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy kJ
|1514 kJ
|Energy kcal
|364 kcal
|Fat
|28 g
|of which Saturates
|17.3 g
|Carbohydrates
|0.1 g
|of which Sugars
|0.1 g
|Protein
|28 g
|Salt
|1.25 g
