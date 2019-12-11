Chicken Tonight Spanish Chicken 500G

With seasong and herbs this is nice goes with m
With seasong and herbs this is nice goes with most meat
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 180 kJ
Tomatoes (66%), Tomato Purée (12%), Red and Green Peppers (10%), Onions, Modified Maize Starch, Sugar, Olive Oil, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic, Thyme, Ground Black Pepper, Acid (Citric Acid)
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 3 days.Best Before End Date: See Cap
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: All cooking appliances vary, the following are guidelines only.
Hob
Instructions: 1. Heat a little oil in a pan and gently fry 450g cubed skinless chicken breast until golden.
2. Add the sauce, stir well and then cover and simmer for 15 minutes or until the chicken is thoroughly cooked.
Oven cook
Instructions: 1. Pre-heat oven to 180°C (160°C fan) / 350°F / Gas Mark 4.
2. Heat a little oil in a pan and gently fry 450g cubed skinless chicken breast until golden.
3. Place the chicken in a casserole dish, stir in the sauce and cover.
4. Cook in the pre-heated oven for 45 minutes, or until the chicken is thoroughly cooked.
Made in the EU
This jar provides 4 servings
Packing. Recyclable
500g ℮
|Typical Values
|(as sold) Per 100g
|(as sold) Per Serving 1/4 Jar
|Energy
|180 kJ
|224 kJ
|-
|43 kcal
|53 kcal
|Fat
|0.9 g
|1.1 g
|of which saturates
|0.1 g
|0.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|6.9 g
|8.6 g
|of which sugars
|5.5 g
|6.9 g
|Fibre
|1.3 g
|1.6 g
|Protein
|1.1 g
|1.4 g
|Salt
|0.77 g
|0.95 g
|-
|-
PLEASE DO NOT USE IF SAFETY BUTTON CAN BE PRESSED DOWN
