Chicken Tonight Honey & Mustard 500G

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: All cooking appliances vary, the following are guidelines only.
Hob
Instructions: 1. Heat a little oil in a pan and gently fry 450g cubed skinless chicken breast until golden.
2. Add the sauce, stir well and then cover and simmer for 15 minutes or until the chicken is thoroughly cooked.
Oven cook
Instructions: 1. Pre-heat oven to 180°C (160°C fan) / 350°F / Gas Mark 4.
2. Heat a little oil in a pan and gently fry 450g cubed skinless chicken breast until golden.
3. Place the chicken in a casserole dish, stir in the sauce and cover.
4. Cook in the pre-heated oven for 45 minutes, or until the chicken is thoroughly cooked.