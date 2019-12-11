Chicken Tonight Country French 500G
Offer
- Energy397kJ 96kcal5%
- Fat7.4g11%
- Saturates1.3g6%
- Sugars2.9g3%
- Salt0.97g16%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 318 kJ
Product Description
- A creamy sauce for chicken made with white wine, carrots, mushrooms and chives.
- Break the monotony of midweek meals with Chicken Tonight! Our sauces use natural ingredients to help you create exciting, quick and easy meals that everyone will look forward to. For more inspiration and delicious recipe ideas head to chickentonight.co.uk
- Make chicken amazing!
- Made with natural ingredients
- Ready in 20 minutes
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 500g
Information
Ingredients
Water, White Wine (9.6%), Carrots (6.4%), Rapeseed Oil, Mushrooms (3.8%), Modified Maize Starch, Onions, Cream (from Milk) (2.6%), Sugar, Acid (Lactic Acid), Garlic, Salt, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Yeast Extract, Chives, Ground Black Pepper, Parsley
Allergy Information
- Not suitable for Celery and Mustard allergy sufferers due to manufacturing methods
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 3 days.Best Before End Date: See Cap
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: All cooking appliances vary, the following are guidelines only.
Hob
Instructions: 1. Heat a little oil in a pan and gently fry 450g cubed skinless chicken breast until golden.
2. Add the sauce, stir well and then cover and simmer for 15 minutes or until the chicken is thoroughly cooked.
Oven cook
Instructions: 1. Pre-heat oven to 180°C (160°C fan) / 350°F / Gas Mark 4.
2. Heat a little oil in a pan and gently fry 450g cubed skinless chicken breast until golden.
3. Place the chicken in a casserole dish, stir in the sauce and cover.
4. Cook in the pre-heated oven for 45 minutes, or until the chicken is thoroughly cooked.
Produce of
Made in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Why not serve with...
- Hasselback potatoes and green beans.
- Lightly steamed asparagus and crusty French bread.
Number of uses
This jar provides 4 servings
Warnings
- PLEASE DO NOT USE IF SAFETY BUTTON CAN BE PRESSED DOWN
Name and address
- Symington's Ltd,
- Dartmouth Way,
- Leeds,
- LS11 5JL,
- UK.
Return to
- contactus@chickentonight.co.uk
- Symington's Ltd,
- Dartmouth Way,
- Leeds,
- LS11 5JL,
- UK.
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as sold) Per 100g
|(as sold) Per Serving 1/4 Jar
|Energy
|318 kJ
|397 kJ
|-
|77 kcal
|96 kcal
|Fat
|5.9 g
|7.4 g
|of which saturates
|1.0 g
|1.3 g
|Carbohydrate
|5.0 g
|6.3 g
|of which sugars
|2.3 g
|2.9 g
|Fibre
|0.6 g
|0.8 g
|Protein
|0.5 g
|0.7 g
|Salt
|0.78 g
|0.97 g
|This jar provides 4 servings
|-
|-
Safety information
PLEASE DO NOT USE IF SAFETY BUTTON CAN BE PRESSED DOWN
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019