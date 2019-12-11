By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Chicken Tonight Country French 500G

Chicken Tonight Country French 500G
£ 1.00
£0.20/100g

Offer

Each serving (1/4 jar as sold) contains
  • Energy397kJ 96kcal
    5%
  • Fat7.4g
    11%
  • Saturates1.3g
    6%
  • Sugars2.9g
    3%
  • Salt0.97g
    16%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 318 kJ

Product Description

  • A creamy sauce for chicken made with white wine, carrots, mushrooms and chives.
  • Break the monotony of midweek meals with Chicken Tonight! Our sauces use natural ingredients to help you create exciting, quick and easy meals that everyone will look forward to. For more inspiration and delicious recipe ideas head to chickentonight.co.uk
  • Make chicken amazing!
  • Made with natural ingredients
  • Ready in 20 minutes
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Water, White Wine (9.6%), Carrots (6.4%), Rapeseed Oil, Mushrooms (3.8%), Modified Maize Starch, Onions, Cream (from Milk) (2.6%), Sugar, Acid (Lactic Acid), Garlic, Salt, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Yeast Extract, Chives, Ground Black Pepper, Parsley

Allergy Information

  • Not suitable for Celery and Mustard allergy sufferers due to manufacturing methods

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 3 days.Best Before End Date: See Cap

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: All cooking appliances vary, the following are guidelines only.

Hob
Instructions: 1. Heat a little oil in a pan and gently fry 450g cubed skinless chicken breast until golden.
2. Add the sauce, stir well and then cover and simmer for 15 minutes or until the chicken is thoroughly cooked.

Oven cook
Instructions: 1. Pre-heat oven to 180°C (160°C fan) / 350°F / Gas Mark 4.
2. Heat a little oil in a pan and gently fry 450g cubed skinless chicken breast until golden.
3. Place the chicken in a casserole dish, stir in the sauce and cover.
4. Cook in the pre-heated oven for 45 minutes, or until the chicken is thoroughly cooked.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Why not serve with...
  • Hasselback potatoes and green beans.
  • Lightly steamed asparagus and crusty French bread.

Number of uses

This jar provides 4 servings

Warnings

  • PLEASE DO NOT USE IF SAFETY BUTTON CAN BE PRESSED DOWN

Name and address

  • Symington's Ltd,
  • Dartmouth Way,
  • Leeds,
  • LS11 5JL,
  • UK.

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as sold) Per 100g(as sold) Per Serving 1/4 Jar
Energy 318 kJ397 kJ
-77 kcal96 kcal
Fat 5.9 g7.4 g
of which saturates 1.0 g1.3 g
Carbohydrate 5.0 g6.3 g
of which sugars 2.3 g2.9 g
Fibre 0.6 g0.8 g
Protein 0.5 g0.7 g
Salt 0.78 g0.97 g
This jar provides 4 servings--

Safety information

PLEASE DO NOT USE IF SAFETY BUTTON CAN BE PRESSED DOWN

