Tesco Fruit Splash Orange No Added Sugar 12 X 250Ml

4.9(12)Write a review
Tesco Fruit Splash Orange No Added Sugar 12 X 250Ml
£2.90
£0.10/100ml

Per 250ml

Energy
60kJ
14kcal
1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.7g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

0%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 24kJ / 6kcal

Product Description

  • No added sugar orange juice drink with sweeteners and added Vitamin C .
  • SERIOUSLY SLURPABLE Bursting with outrageously juicy orange flavour From marvellous milkshakes to fantastic fruit juices, there’s a whole world of delightful drinks for you to explore. We’ve worked extra hard to make sure they’re all super, super tasty and really refreshing. (Psst – you won’t find any artificial colours or flavours here.)
  • Pack size: 3000ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Orange Juice From Concentrate (12%), Citric Acid, Flavourings, Malic Acid, Vitamin C, Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Dimethyl Dicarbonate), Stabilisers (Acacia, Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosins), Colour (Beta-Carotene).

Storage

Once opened, best used within 1 days. Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Cap not suitable for children under 36 months as it contains small parts that may pose as a choking hazard.

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Rinse/Cap on

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

12 x 250ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 250ml
Energy24kJ / 6kcal60kJ / 14kcal
Fat0.0g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate1.1g2.7g
Sugars1.1g2.7g
Fibre0.0g0.0g
Protein0.1g0.2g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin C6mg (8%NRV)15mg (19%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: Cap not suitable for children under 36 months as it contains small parts that may pose as a choking hazard.

12 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Children love them, you get so much more in a bott

5 stars

Children love them, you get so much more in a bottle than you do with others

Nice drink nice price

5 stars

Plenty of flavour

It’s just enough in a bottle for my 2 year old gra

5 stars

It’s just enough in a bottle for my 2 year old grandson he loves all the flavours and they are a reasonable price very good quality and taste

Handy size, good flavour for little ones to drink

5 stars

These are handy bottles great for our grandsons to learn to close after drinking and they love the taste. Good value.

Bought these for the grandchildren and my husband

5 stars

Bought these for the grandchildren and my husband drinks them as he loves them so much

Great

5 stars

My little boy loves the orange splash

As popular as the branded one in our house

5 stars

My kids love it as much as the branded version, and like that the bottles are bigger. Plus it's better value so a win for me too

Tasty refreshment.

5 stars

Good quality fruit juice. Ideal for the kids with the small size and to take on picnics etc. Nice taste not too sweet and great value.

Brilliant

5 stars

Excellent value for money my kids love them

Good value

4 stars

It good value could be little bit stronger flavour but it value for money

