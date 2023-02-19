Tesco Fruit Splash Orange No Added Sugar 12 X 250Ml

Children love them, you get so much more in a bott
Children love them, you get so much more in a bottle than you do with others
Nice drink nice price
Plenty of flavour
It’s just enough in a bottle for my 2 year old grandson he loves all the flavours and they are a reasonable price very good quality and taste
Handy size, good flavour for little ones to drink
These are handy bottles great for our grandsons to learn to close after drinking and they love the taste. Good value.
Bought these for the grandchildren and my husband drinks them as he loves them so much
Great
My little boy loves the orange splash
As popular as the branded one in our house
My kids love it as much as the branded version, and like that the bottles are bigger. Plus it's better value so a win for me too
Tasty refreshment.
Good quality fruit juice. Ideal for the kids with the small size and to take on picnics etc. Nice taste not too sweet and great value.
Brilliant
Excellent value for money my kids love them
Good value
It good value could be little bit stronger flavour but it value for money