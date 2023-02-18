We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

T.Fruit Splash Apple & Blackcurrant 12X250ml

5(13)Write a review
T.Fruit Splash Apple & Blackcurrant 12X250ml
£2.90
£0.10/100ml

Product Description

  • No added sugar apple and blackcurrant juice drink with sweeteners and added Vitamin C.
  • SERIOUSLY SLURPABLE Bursting with bold blackcurrant and awesome apple flavour From marvellous milkshakes to fantastic fruit juices, there’s a whole world of delightful drinks for you to explore. We’ve worked extra hard to make sure they’re all super, super tasty and really refreshing. (Psst – you won’t find any artificial colours or flavours here.)
  • Pack size: 3000ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Apple Juice from Concentrate (8%), Blackcurrant Juice from Concentrate (2%), Citric Acid, Flavourings, Vitamin C, Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Dimethyl Dicarbonate).

Storage

Once opened, consume within 1 days. Keep cool and out of sunlight.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Cap not suitable for children under 36 months as it contains small parts that may pose as a choking hazard.

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Rinse/Cap on

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

12 x 250ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 250ml
Energy21kJ / 5kcal52kJ / 12kcal
Fat0.0g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate1.0g2.4g
Sugars1.0g2.4g
Fibre0.0g0.0g
Protein0.0g0.1g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin C6mg (8%NRV)15mg (19%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Safety information

Warning: Cap not suitable for children under 36 months as it contains small parts that may pose as a choking hazard.

13 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Grandchildrens favourites ❤️

5 stars

My grandchildren love these drinks, they can help themselves to the handy size bottles & I don't have to keep making up cups of squash!

This wasn't bought for me but for my 2 grandsons.

5 stars

This wasn't bought for me but for my 2 grandsons. I thought it was reasonably priced compared to other branded ones and my grandsons like it.

Value for money

5 stars

Good quality at a fair price

Ok value for money. I don’t drink it but my son se

5 stars

Ok value for money. I don’t drink it but my son seems to like it.

All round good.

5 stars

Love this drink as easy to hold/drink and is tasty. Good value for the money and better than the top brand.

I have no complaints from my children with purchas

5 stars

I have no complaints from my children with purchasing this brand over a more leading brand as they taste the same and are cheaper for me.

Nice stuff for kids and big kids alike

5 stars

Really flavoursome drink, Great size to carry in your pockets for regular hydration. Grandchildren can't drink enough of this one. Great value pack

Tasty

5 stars

Tastes lovely! My son loves these.

Great audiology and taste. Easy to pop in your bag

5 stars

Great audiology and taste. Easy to pop in your bag snd take out and about with you. Nice drink and secure bottle.

Great buy

5 stars

Excellent quality and value for money . Kids prefer them to the original fruit shoots

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

