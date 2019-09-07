By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Still Water Apple & Raspberry No Added Sugar 4 X 300Ml

Tesco Still Water Apple & Raspberry No Added Sugar 4 X 300Ml
£ 1.20
£0.10/100ml
Per 300ml
  • Energy8kJ 2kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 3kJ / <1kcal

Product Description

  • No added sugar apple and raspberry flavoured still water soft drink with sweetener.
  • APPLE & RASPBERRY Wonderful water with awesome apple and rosy raspberry From marvellous milkshakes to fantastic fruit juices, there’s a whole world of delightful drinks for you to explore. We’ve worked extra hard to make sure they’re all super, super tasty and really refreshing. (Psst – you won’t find any artificial colours or flavours here.)
  • Pack size: 1200ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Flavourings, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Dimethyl Dicarbonate), Sweetener (Sucralose), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid).

Storage

Once opened, consume within 1 days. Keep cool and out of sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Widely Recycled Wrap. Recycle with Bags at Larger Stores

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4 x 300ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 300ml
Energy3kJ / <1kcal8kJ / 2kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
    Information

yuk

1 stars

no flavour

Great for packed lunches

5 stars

Kids love the flavours and with 300mls in a bottle they are a good size for older kids

