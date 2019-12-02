By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Rich Fruit Cake 800G

3.5(3)Write a review
Tesco Finest Rich Fruit Cake 800G

This product is only available for delivery between 28/12/2019 and 07/01/2020.

£ 6.00
£0.75/100g

Per 67g
  • Energy971kJ 231kcal
    12%
  • Fat5.8g
    8%
  • Saturates3.6g
    18%
  • Sugars27.8g
    31%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1449kJ / 344kcal

Product Description

  • Fruit cake with glacé cherries, infused with Cognac and brandy.
  • With glacé cherries, infused with oak aged Cognac and brandy
  • Packed with plump vine fruits, glacé cherries and festive spices. Steeped in oak aged Cognac and French brandy for a deliciously moist bite and deeper flavour.
  • Discovering wondrous festive tastes
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 800g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sultanas (33%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Butter (Milk), Brown Sugar, Cherry (6%), Glucose Syrup, Raisins (5%), Cognac (3.5%), Brandy (3%), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Orange Peel, Humectant (Glycerol), Golden Syrup, Almonds, Hazelnut, Barley Malt Extract, Lemon Peel, Sugar, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Cassia, Mixed Spices, Colour (Anthocyanins), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

  • May contain soya and peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove outer packaging before cutting. Place cake on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between slices.

Number of uses

Pack contains 12 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove fruit stones and stalks, some may remain.This product may occasionally contain small fragments of nut shell.

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

800g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer slice (67g)
Energy1449kJ / 344kcal971kJ / 231kcal
Fat8.7g5.8g
Saturates5.3g3.6g
Carbohydrate59.3g39.8g
Sugars41.5g27.8g
Fibre5.7g3.8g
Protein4.2g2.8g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove fruit stones and stalks, some may remain.This product may occasionally contain small fragments of nut shell.

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Much too thin, no depth to it.

3 stars

At about 1 and 1/2 ins deep don't expect to get much more than a couple of bites in a slice. Very disappointed.

It’s a Christmas Pudding, shaped like a cake

3 stars

Tastes wonderful however, be advised it is not a proper fruit cake. It is heavy, dense, sticky, wet, stodgy - the reality is .... its a Christmas Pudding in the shape of a Christmas cake. I’ve had the Tesco Finest Christmas pudding and the taste and consistency are the same as this, just formed into a different shape. It would be perfect for after Christmas Dinner and go a long way in a large family. Warmed gently in the microwave, stuffed with coins and covered in your choice of sauce whether it be brandy sauce, cream, custard or in its own. Like I say, tastes great but, it’s not a Proper cake.

even better than home made.

5 stars

This is my fifth year buying these wonderful fruit cakes, everyone loves them, I marzipan and ice them and give them for Christmas presents. Always great cakes that never vary. They keep well , and with a bit of added brandy last for ages. A great price too. You cannot go wrong.

