Tesco Finest Rich Fruit Cake 800G

Much too thin, no depth to it.
At about 1 and 1/2 ins deep don't expect to get much more than a couple of bites in a slice. Very disappointed.
It’s a Christmas Pudding, shaped like a cake
Tastes wonderful however, be advised it is not a proper fruit cake. It is heavy, dense, sticky, wet, stodgy - the reality is .... its a Christmas Pudding in the shape of a Christmas cake. I’ve had the Tesco Finest Christmas pudding and the taste and consistency are the same as this, just formed into a different shape. It would be perfect for after Christmas Dinner and go a long way in a large family. Warmed gently in the microwave, stuffed with coins and covered in your choice of sauce whether it be brandy sauce, cream, custard or in its own. Like I say, tastes great but, it’s not a Proper cake.
even better than home made.
This is my fifth year buying these wonderful fruit cakes, everyone loves them, I marzipan and ice them and give them for Christmas presents. Always great cakes that never vary. They keep well , and with a bit of added brandy last for ages. A great price too. You cannot go wrong.