Waterwipes Sensitive Baby Wipes 60Pk

5(13)Write a review
Waterwipes Sensitive Baby Wipes 60Pk
£ 2.70
£0.05/each

Product Description

  • Wipes
  • No chemical ingredients, as pure as cotton wool & cool boiled water
  • Suitable for newborn babies & all sensitive skin types
  • Helps prevent nappy rash
  • Find out more at www.waterwipes.com/faq or contact us at info@waterwipes.com
  • WaterWipes are the worlds purest baby wipes. Unlike all other baby wipes, WaterWipes contain no chemical ingredients. They are even suitable for newborn babies because WaterWipes are just as pure as cotton wool and cooled boiled water, just way more convenient. WaterWipes help prevent nappy rash and will not irritate even the most sensitive skin types.
  • WaterWipes, the world's purest baby wipes.
  • Cleaning a newborn baby's delicate sensitive skin requires the gentlest care possible. WaterWipes baby wipes contain 99.9% water and a drop of fruit extract and provide the convenience of baby wipes with the absolute purity and efficiency of cotton wool and water.
  • 97% of midwives believe our baby wipes are suitable for use on newborn babies' sensitive skin (Source: Spark research study on 102 midwives, October - November 2014).
  • Packs not for individual resale
  • WaterWipes baby wipes contain 99.9% water and a drop of fruit extract
  • Our baby wipes are suitable from birth and for sensitive skin
  • Approved by Allergy UK
  • WaterWipes baby wipes are also suitable for cleaning baby's hands and face when they are weaning and teething, as well as for use on adult's sensitive skin care, elderly skin care and as pet wipes
  • Quantity: 60
  • Nappy Size: Pack Size

Information

Ingredients

Water (Aqua) 99.9%, Citrus Grandis (Grapefruit) Seed Extract 0.1%*, *Contains trace of Benzalkonium Chloride

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Best used before the end of: See printed Exp.

Produce of

Made in Ireland

Preparation and Usage

  • Guidelines for use:
  • Because we don't use chemicals to "bind" the liquid to the wipes, the water can sometimes migrate to the bottom of the pack, making the top wipes feel a bit dry. To remedy this, simply turn the pack over and squeeze it a few times and that will redistribute the water throughout the wipes.
  • WaterWipes baby wipes are a fresh product. Because of this, they are best used before the end of: See printed EXP.
  • Use within 4 weeks of opening. As with all fresh products, reclose the label after taking the wipes you need. Please never cut open the WaterWipes pack or transfer the wipes to another container as the integrity and purity of the pack will be compromised and may cause the wipes to discolour. WaterWipes is not biodegradable as wipes are made from 20% Viscose and 80% Polyester, because of this, only 20% of the wipe material is biodegradable.

Name and address

  • Irish Breeze Ltd.,
  • Drogheda,
  • Co. Louth,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • If you'd like to get in touch, we'd love to hear from you on info@waterwipes.com
  • Irish Breeze Ltd.,
  • Drogheda,
  • Co. Louth,
  • Ireland.
  • Ph: +353 41 9877460

Net Contents

60 x Wipes

13 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

The very best wipes you can buy

5 stars

Fantastic wipes. As a doctor, these are the only ones I would use on babies or myself. Compare these beautiful, pure wipes with Johnsons (which are full of chemicals including some which are known skin allergens). We use these wet wipes on the children, on ourselves, and on our pets.Buy these with confidence. They clean beautifully and will cause no harm. (Just don't flush any wipes, they cause serious clogging).

Water Wipes 99.9% water. Chemical free. The best w

5 stars

I chose to buy this for my newborn baby because it's chemical free and I'm so glad I did. It is wet enough to clean thoroughly, it is 99.9% water. Highly recommended.

Pure wipes for newborn

5 stars

Great wipes for newborn baby, completely fragrance and chemical free. Perfect for cleansing wipes for face also!

Best wipes

5 stars

I have used these since the day my baby was born. They are chemical free ultra soft wipes. Great for all types of mess!

Handy

4 stars

Much easier than cotton wool and water. Must have for nappy and hospital bag

The best wipes available!

5 stars

I do not use any other wipes since I found these. They do not irritate babies skin at all like other wipes. I cannot fault them at all and will continue to use and recommend them to parents.

wet wipes that don't dry out

5 stars

Great on newborn skin. Stayed eet even when packet had been open for a while.

Life savers!

5 stars

Water Wipes do exactly what they say on the tin. With second baby couldn't fsce the faff of cotton wool all the time but he's likeky to get eczema so didn't want to risk even other so-called sensitive wipes too early on. These are literally just water and grape (?) extract so reckoned they couldn't beuch safer. They're nice and wet. He seems fine so far! The only problem is how expensive they are but I think Tescos had the best price. Also they don't always come out of the pack very easily but that's like a lot of wet wipes.

Handy for travelling

5 stars

Bought these wipes for travelling as didn't want usual "wet ones." Especially good for face and hands as leaves them feeling clean and fresh. No lingering residue like some. Clothes are soft and strong and large enough to deal with everyday needs.

Natural

4 stars

Great to know there are no harsh chemicals, quick delivery from tesco too

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

