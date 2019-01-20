Waterwipes Sensitive Baby Wipes 60Pk

The very best wipes you can buy
Fantastic wipes. As a doctor, these are the only ones I would use on babies or myself. Compare these beautiful, pure wipes with Johnsons (which are full of chemicals including some which are known skin allergens). We use these wet wipes on the children, on ourselves, and on our pets.Buy these with confidence. They clean beautifully and will cause no harm. (Just don't flush any wipes, they cause serious clogging).
Water Wipes 99.9% water. Chemical free. The best w
I chose to buy this for my newborn baby because it's chemical free and I'm so glad I did. It is wet enough to clean thoroughly, it is 99.9% water. Highly recommended.
Pure wipes for newborn
Great wipes for newborn baby, completely fragrance and chemical free. Perfect for cleansing wipes for face also!
Best wipes
I have used these since the day my baby was born. They are chemical free ultra soft wipes. Great for all types of mess!
Handy
Much easier than cotton wool and water. Must have for nappy and hospital bag
The best wipes available!
I do not use any other wipes since I found these. They do not irritate babies skin at all like other wipes. I cannot fault them at all and will continue to use and recommend them to parents.
wet wipes that don't dry out
Great on newborn skin. Stayed eet even when packet had been open for a while.
Life savers!
Water Wipes do exactly what they say on the tin. With second baby couldn't fsce the faff of cotton wool all the time but he's likeky to get eczema so didn't want to risk even other so-called sensitive wipes too early on. These are literally just water and grape (?) extract so reckoned they couldn't beuch safer. They're nice and wet. He seems fine so far! The only problem is how expensive they are but I think Tescos had the best price. Also they don't always come out of the pack very easily but that's like a lot of wet wipes.
Handy for travelling
Bought these wipes for travelling as didn't want usual "wet ones." Especially good for face and hands as leaves them feeling clean and fresh. No lingering residue like some. Clothes are soft and strong and large enough to deal with everyday needs.
Natural
Great to know there are no harsh chemicals, quick delivery from tesco too