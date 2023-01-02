Robinsons Fruit Shoot B/Crnt&Apl Low Sugar 275Ml
Per 275ml:
- Energy
- 50kJ
-
- 11kcal
- 1%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 0g
- 0%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0g
- 0%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 2.2g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.08g
- 1%of the reference intake
low
low
low
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 18kJ/4kcal
Product Description
- Low Calorie Apple and Blackcurrant Soft Drink with Sweeteners.
- Robinsons, Fruit Shoot and the Robinsons Fruit Shoot device are all registered trade marks of Robinsons Soft Drinks Ltd.
- No Added Sugar - Contains Naturally Occurring Sugars
- Made with Real Fruit
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 275ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Apple 6%, Blackcurrant 2%, Plum), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Carrot and Blueberry Concentrate, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose)
Storage
Best Before End: See Shoulder of BottleOnce opened keep refrigerated and drink within 3 days. Store out of direct sunlight.
Preparation and Usage
- Open by hand. Don't refill bottle. Shake before opening.
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Warnings
- WARNING: CHOKING RISK. Cap contains small parts.
- Unsuitable for children under 36 months.
Recycling info
Pack. Recycle
Name and address
- Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- HP2 4TZ,
- UK.
- Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
- P.O. Box 2020,
Lower age limit
36 Months
Net Contents
275ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml:
|Energy
|18kJ/4kcal
|Carbohydrate
|0.8g
|of which sugars
|0.8g
|Salt
|0.03g
|Contains negligible amounts of fat, saturates and protein
|-
Safety information
WARNING: CHOKING RISK. Cap contains small parts. Unsuitable for children under 36 months.
