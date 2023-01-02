We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Robinsons Fruit Shoot B/Crnt&Apl Low Sugar 275Ml

image 1 of Robinsons Fruit Shoot B/Crnt&Apl Low Sugar 275Ml
£0.90
£0.33/100ml

Per 275ml:

Energy
50kJ
11kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.2g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.08g

low

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 18kJ/4kcal

Product Description

  • Low Calorie Apple and Blackcurrant Soft Drink with Sweeteners.
  • Robinsons, Fruit Shoot and the Robinsons Fruit Shoot device are all registered trade marks of Robinsons Soft Drinks Ltd.
  • No Added Sugar - Contains Naturally Occurring Sugars
  • Made with Real Fruit
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 275ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Apple 6%, Blackcurrant 2%, Plum), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Carrot and Blueberry Concentrate, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose)

Storage

Best Before End: See Shoulder of BottleOnce opened keep refrigerated and drink within 3 days. Store out of direct sunlight.

Preparation and Usage

  • Open by hand. Don't refill bottle. Shake before opening.

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • WARNING: CHOKING RISK. Cap contains small parts.
  • Unsuitable for children under 36 months.

Recycling info

Pack. Recycle

Name and address

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,

Return to

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,
  • Dublin 10,
  • Ireland.
  • Want to get in touch? You can phone us in GB & NI on 0800 032 1767, ROI on 1800 696 127, visit the Contact Us page on our website www.fruitshoot.com

Lower age limit

36 Months

Net Contents

275ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml:
Energy18kJ/4kcal
Carbohydrate0.8g
of which sugars0.8g
Salt0.03g
Contains negligible amounts of fat, saturates and protein-

Safety information

WARNING: CHOKING RISK. Cap contains small parts. Unsuitable for children under 36 months.

